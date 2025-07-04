Explore Officials ID man killed in Sweet Auburn shooting that left 10 others injured

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting. Police said multiple rounds were fired, and investigators “recovered approximately 40 shell casings from the scene.”

No other details have been released, including whether officials have identified a suspect or suspects.

The incident comes on the heels of a string of violence in Atlanta. From Friday through Monday, police responded to a dozen shootings — including four on Edgewood Avenue in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood — that, combined, injured 27 people and killed two.

The late Wednesday shooting also happened two years after another quadruple shooting on April 3, 2023, left one person dead at the same complex, which is among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation. The reporting looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards.

Two weeks after that fatal shooting, another person was shot dead in the complex’s parking lot.

In addition to those two killings, police reported 71 crimes at the apartments between 2017 and April 2023. They include one more homicide and 31 aggravated assaults.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.