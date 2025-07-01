Breaking: 1 dead, 10 injured in shooting in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood, police say
Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

1 dead, 10 injured in Sweet Auburn neighborhood shooting, Atlanta police say

The incident happened early Monday on Edgewood Avenue.
Atlanta police investigate a shooting that left one person dead and 10 people injured in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Atlanta police investigate a shooting that left one person dead and 10 people injured in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue. (Channel 2 Action News)
By
20 minutes ago

A man is dead and 10 other people injured when a shooting broke out in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood, according to police.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue at the intersection with Hilliard Street, Channel 2 Action News reported. When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old man lying on the ground with serious injuries, authorities said. He did not survive.

The man’s name has not been released.

Explore4 killed, 17 injured in string of shootings during 4 days in Atlanta

Officials told Channel 2 that 10 other victims, whose ages range from 18 to 29, were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where at least one of them was in surgery overnight. The others were described by police as stable.

Authorities have not released any other details about the incident, including what prompted the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified. No other information has been shared about the victims.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Police responded to a Thursday night shooting at Empire Park that left one dead and five injured. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2022)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at SE Atlanta park, police say

A teenager is dead and five others are injured after a shooting at Empire Park in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

Man killed in shooting near Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta

Police say a man was shot and killed near the Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta.

4 killed, 17 injured in string of shootings during 4 days in Atlanta

The violence comes as the Atlanta Police Department reported 32% fewer killings this year over the same time in 2024.

The Latest

Katie Janness was killed in Piedmont Park while walking her dog Bowie on July 28, 2021. Four years later, developments in the case remain sparse. (Contributed)

Credit: Contributed

4 years after Piedmont Park killing, Katie Janness’ case remains unsolved

2h ago

Atlanta Housing freezes out Section 8 landlords from raising rents

2h ago

Annual Stuff the Bus effort equips students in need with school supplies

Featured

Six Flags Over Georgia has traditionally held its Holiday in the Park festivities from December until Jan. 3. However, the park announced recently it will close Nov. 30 this year and cancel its annual holiday event. (Courtesy of Six Flags Over Georgia)

Credit: Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags announces it won’t celebrate Holiday in the Park this year

For the first time since 2013, Six Flags over Georgia won't be open over the holidays for pass holders to enjoy the lights, music, Christmas tree and visits with Santa Claus

‘The pain is just beginning’: Atlanta rallygoers blast federal budget cuts

Demonstrators and speakers railed against the 'big, beautiful bill' at the Families First rally at Impact Church in Atlanta

Who are likeliest Braves to be traded this week?

Two of the Atlanta Braves' relief pitchers as well as their designated hitter could be headed out of town as the MLB trade deadline looms Thursday.