1 dead, 10 injured in Sweet Auburn neighborhood shooting, Atlanta police say

A man is dead and 10 other people injured when a shooting broke out in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood, according to police.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue at the intersection with Hilliard Street, Channel 2 Action News reported. When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old man lying on the ground with serious injuries, authorities said. He did not survive.
The man’s name has not been released.
Officials told Channel 2 that 10 other victims, whose ages range from 18 to 29, were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where at least one of them was in surgery overnight. The others were described by police as stable.
Authorities have not released any other details about the incident, including what prompted the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified. No other information has been shared about the victims.
