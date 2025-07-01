1 dead, 10 injured in Sweet Auburn neighborhood shooting, Atlanta police say

A man is dead and 10 other people injured when a shooting broke out in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood, according to police.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue at the intersection with Hilliard Street, Channel 2 Action News reported. When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old man lying on the ground with serious injuries, authorities said. He did not survive.

The man’s name has not been released.