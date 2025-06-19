CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Two suspects arrested for murder after woman’s body found in woods

By Chaya Tong – Atlanta
15 minutes ago

After discovering the body of a woman who had gone missing from Conyers two days ago, Newton County investigators arrested two suspects on murder charges Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Irma Valdez, 46, was reported missing Monday, spurring an investigation. A friend of Valdez reported her missing after she attended a party with friend, who said they had dropped Valdez off at a hospital because she was sick, according to a missing person’s report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Newton County deputies found her body in a wooded area off Stephenson Road in Covington two days later.

Newton County investigators arrested two in connection with Valdez’s death: 31-year-old Jose Sermeno and 27-year-old Katerin Abrego. Valdez, Sermeno and Abrego are all from Covington.

Sermeno and Abrego face charges of malice murder, false statements and concealing the death of another. The sheriff’s office also charged Sermeno with two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and Abrego with tampering with evidence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately say what led to the cruelty charge.

Preliminary findings determined that Valdez knew the suspects, the sheriff’s office said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Chaya Tong is an intern on the investigative team.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Esteven Avila-Vega was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. (File)

Credit: File photo

Gwinnett jury convicts man who killed father at baby shower

Esteven Avila-Vega, 28, found guilty of malice murder, felony murder and more.

1 arrested in man’s shooting death after 6-hour search in Conyers

Tamorris Tyler, 33, was booked into the Rockdale County jail and faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, jail records show

Atlanta man guilty of starving 4-year-old daughter, abusing 2 other children

An Atlanta man was convicted in the death of his 4-year-old daughter and the abuse of his two other children who were prevented access to food and water, officials said.

The Latest

A teenager was shot at a Clayton County skating rink Wednesday evening.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 teens injured in separate Clayton, DeKalb shootings hours apart

19m ago

Fulton sheriff takes county to court in spending feud

1h ago

No lights, no emergency: Sheriff’s office sued over death in deputy crash

Featured

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat speaks during a press interview at the district attorney’s office in Atlanta on Friday, July 12, 2024. Public safety officials presented findings from a report on repeat offenders. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton sheriff takes county to court in spending feud

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat is suing the county over what he says is unconstitutional meddling in the way he spends funds for his office.

1h ago

MARTA defibrillators moved from public cabinets, sealed in staff rooms

Thefts prompt MARTA to stash lifesaving defibrillators out of public reach.

AJC INVESTIGATION

Smuggling cases at Georgia prison fizzle: Drugs were never tested

At a Georgia prison notorious for drug smuggling, 23 cases in four years were dismissed because the suspected drugs never made it to the state crime lab