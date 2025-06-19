Two suspects arrested for murder after woman’s body found in woods

After discovering the body of a woman who had gone missing from Conyers two days ago, Newton County investigators arrested two suspects on murder charges Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Irma Valdez, 46, was reported missing Monday, spurring an investigation. A friend of Valdez reported her missing after she attended a party with friend, who said they had dropped Valdez off at a hospital because she was sick, according to a missing person’s report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Newton County deputies found her body in a wooded area off Stephenson Road in Covington two days later.