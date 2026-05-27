Opinion Invest in Atlanta’s south and west sides to make the whole city stronger Directing public funds to the city’s neglected neighborhoods is not charity. It is an investment in the future. Joggers exercise on Atlanta Beltline Southwest Trail, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Beltline announced that it has a new designation: home of the world's longest linear arboretum, spanning more than 12 miles of completed trail. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Jim Durrett – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 52 minutes ago Share

As the Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative (NRI) directs capital and attention toward Atlanta’s west and south sides, some residents of the city’s other neighborhoods have grown restless. The investment, they suggest, is for someone else — their tax dollars flowing to communities they rarely visit, for benefits they cannot easily see.

This is the wrong way to read the ledger. The NRI is not a social program dressed up in civic language. It is an investment with a measurable return, one the city has already made once, on the east side, with results that should silence the skeptics. The East side proof of concept Let’s begin with the tax base. According to an analysis done by Urban3, in 2008, northern Atlanta — Buckhead’s neighborhoods — contributed roughly 38% of the city’s property tax revenue. Today that figure stands at 31%. North Atlanta did not decline. Atlanta expanded. The systematic revitalization of east side neighborhoods — such as Old Fourth Ward, Reynoldstown and Kirkwood — created new taxable value, making the city’s fiscal weight more balanced and easing the proportional burden on the north. Jim Durrett is the former executive director of Buckhead CID and former president of the Buckhead Coalition. (Courtesy) Let’s begin with the tax base. According to an analysis done by Urban3, in 2008, northern Atlanta — Buckhead’s neighborhoods — contributed roughly 38% of the city’s property tax revenue. Today that figure stands at 31%. North Atlanta did not decline. Atlanta expanded. The systematic revitalization of east side neighborhoods — such as Old Fourth Ward, Reynoldstown and Kirkwood — created new taxable value, making the city’s fiscal weight more balanced and easing the proportional burden on the north.

This was an investment that benefits all Atlantans. Public and philanthropic dollars in distressed neighborhoods triggered private capital at scale.

The Beltline restructured property markets along its entire length. Businesses followed rooftops. Tax receipts followed businesses. The city’s fiscal base grew in ways that benefited every neighborhood, including those whose residents never set foot on the trail. The west and south sides represent the largest remaining opportunity for precisely this kind of neighborhood reinvestment. They contain the most available land, the most room for density and the most suppressed asset values in the city — which means they have the most upside for both the people who live there and the city as a whole. The NRI is a wager that the east side story can be written again, at a larger scale, on the other side of downtown. And this time, it will be done with displacement prevention at the core of the strategy. The cost of distress Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens visits the home of a long-time resident in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood to discuss the impact of the City’s Anti-Displacement Tax Relief Fund Program on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) When a neighborhood is distressed, the whole city pays.

The costs show up in poor infrastructure, unstable housing, weaker health outcomes, lost opportunity, heavier demand on public services and more emergency response when problems are allowed to worsen. It is a reminder that disinvestment is not cheaper. It is more costly in the long run. Every dollar of public investment that stabilizes a struggling neighborhood reduces downstream services on the whole city. Healthier communities not only pay more into the system; they draw less out of it. The compounding effect, over a decade, is substantial — and it flows to every Atlanta taxpayer. This is not a hypothetical. It is the arithmetic of municipal finance, and it runs in only one direction.

Growth is influence Atlanta's 58th mayor was officially honored with the unveiling of Shirley Clarke Franklin Boulevard on a portion of Central Avenue SW, and the renaming of Westside Reservoir Park to Shirley Clarke Franklin Park (shown). (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Size matters. A growing city accumulates influence in the state legislature, in federal grant competitions, in its ability to attract major employers and anchor institutions. Atlanta’s share of state resources, its seat at regional planning tables, its leverage in Washington — all are shaped by its population and economic weight. The west and south sides are where Atlanta’s growth potential is most concentrated. A denser, more populous, more economically integrated Atlanta is a more powerful Atlanta — better positioned to compete for corporate headquarters, transit funding and public partnerships that benefit residents across every ZIP code. Leaving the west and south sides underdeveloped is not a neutral choice. It is a vote for a smaller, less influential city than Atlanta could otherwise become. The city as a collection of places One of the underappreciated costs of a geographically lopsided city is traffic. When jobs and amenities cluster in a handful of northern neighborhoods, residents across the city converge on the same corridors at the same times. Anyone who has navigated Peachtree Road on a Friday evening understands the result.

Vibrant, mixed-use neighborhoods on the west and south sides — genuine live-work-play destinations, not merely residential reserves — will distribute that demand. They will give Atlanta residents attractive alternatives closer to where more of them live, reducing vehicle miles traveled and the congestion that taxes everyone’s patience and productivity. The beneficiaries of a more geographically balanced city are not only the residents of the newly invested neighborhoods. They are every commuter, every family choosing where to spend a Saturday afternoon, every employer calculating how long it takes their workforce to arrive. The ledger, honestly read Children raised in neighborhoods of concentrated poverty face steep odds against becoming healthy, productive adults who are able to live the lives they deserve. The costs of that failure do not stay local. They spread through healthcare expenditures, criminal justice costs and diminished workforce participation.