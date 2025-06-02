Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Atlanta City Council OKs budget, calls for more oversight into spending

Council members made only minor changes to the mayor’s budget despite early concerns about increased spending.
Atlanta City Council members listen to public comment at a council meeting at City Hall in Atlanta on June 3, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta City Council members listen to public comment at a council meeting at City Hall in Atlanta on June 3, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta City Council members on Monday unanimously passed a record-high $975 million fiscal year 2026 general fund budget with only minor changes to the proposal the mayor’s office offered earlier this year.

But the council asked for a series of measures it believes will help prevent a repeat of the $33 million budget deficit that has caused departmental cuts and layoffs, especially with nationwide concerns about a potential recession.

Namely, the council wants more involvement in the early stages of budget planning for fiscal 2027, a breakdown of why this year’s spending was so badly over budget and monthly budget updates going forward instead of receiving them quarterly.

ExploreDickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins

The general fund spending, which covers most city services and is paid with local taxes and fees, represents a 14% increase from this fiscal year’s $853 million general fund budget. Overall, the budget approved Monday by the council is more than $3 billion, which includes pass-through funds from the state and federal governments.

“This is a vote of confidence for Atlanta’s future,” Dickens said to council members on Monday.

The mayor’s remarks Monday did not address the council’s request for tighter oversight, but he had previously said he supports it during budget hearings.

“We’re continuing our commitment to public safety, continuing our commitment to affordable housing, continuing our commitment to young people,” the mayor said of the budget’s investments.

Mayor Andre Dickens updates the City Council about the city’s water failure during a council meeting at City Hall in Atlanta on June 3, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

This year’s budget season started with council members’ frustration over the administration’s lack of transparency about how the city was addressing the looming budget deficit. That was coupled with concern about the record-setting general fund budget in contrast to a potential recession caused by Trump administration tariffs and the anticipated inflation that could result.

“The resolution that we passed contains some really important oversight steps — that we all need to commit to — that are much stronger and more stringent than what we’re used to,” said council member Howard Shook, referring to the additional budget briefings and council involvement in the next budget.

Explore‘A little bit out of control’: Atlanta council questions mayor’s budget

Shook, who helped lead the city’s budget process for more than two decades, said the city intends to hire an outside consulting firm to evaluate the spending mistakes made in this year’s budget. The new fiscal year starts July 1.

“An error is not a mistake until you repeat it,” he said. “As difficult as the budget was, we might have made it look too easy today.”

Atlanta City Council member Howard Shook discusses the city’s bond rating at Atlanta City Hall on Sept. 12, 2024. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
icon to expand image

The council also recommended that the city continue with the Vacancy Review Board, which gives Dickens administration officials final approval on any new hires. The strict hiring process was instituted to help offset the deficit.

Atlanta’s finance gurus began raising red flags earlier this year over an anticipated $33 million budget deficit, which they attributed mainly to Atlanta Police Department overtime spending — particularly for security needs around the city’s controversial public safety training center, which is now open.

Along with fears of a national recession, council members were surprised when the mayor’s office presented its double-digit increase to the general fund budget.

“The federal landscape is scary, to be quite blunt,” the mayor said after the budget passed. “We are moving forward with a budget that is balanced, that is careful and that doesn’t anticipate certain things that the federal government has already cut out.”

For months before the start of Atlanta’s budget season, the mayor’s office worked to quietly reduce the deficit this year by cutting spending by at least 5% across departments. Those cuts included slashing about 150 full-time city jobs.

Still, the fiscal year 2026 budget proposal passed unanimously with a nearly 20% increase to the Atlanta Police Department budget and a more than 37% increase for the Department of Corrections.

City officials say the increases align with what departments actually spent last year.

About the Author

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She covers the mayor and Atlanta City Council while also keeping an eye on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during an event where President Donald Trump announces that the 2027 NFL Draft will be held on the National Mall, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, May 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

DC mayor seeks business-friendly policies to spark growth amid loss of up to 40,000 federal jobs

Dickens campaign says lack of high-profile competitor isn’t stifling fundraising

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has raised about $3.2 million for his bid to serve four more years in the mayor's office, despite having no high-profile challenger.

White House budget office supports selling Peachtree Summit building

The Office of Management & Budget approved a recommendation by the Public Buildings Reform Board to dispose of 11 federal buildings, including Atlanta's Peachtree Summit.

The Latest

Esteven Avila-Vega was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. (File)

Credit: File photo

Gwinnett jury convicts man who killed father of 6 at baby shower

Dickens campaign says lack of high-profile competitor isn’t stifling fundraising

‘Gone just like that’: Lightning destroys Gwinnett home, steals family’s memories

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments