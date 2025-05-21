Georgia Tech student killed in shooting at off-campus housing complex identified

A Georgia Tech student who died days after he was shot in the head at an upscale, off-campus apartment building has been identified, and police are asking for help with the investigation into the shooting.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said the student was Akask Banerjee, 22.
Atlanta police said Banerjee died Tuesday after a Sunday evening argument in a hallway at The Connector Apartments escalated into gunfire.
Police said they will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday to ask “for the public’s assistance identifying a person of interest in this case.”
Georgia Tech previously said Banerjee was a student at the school, whose campus is just blocks from the Midtown housing complex where the shooting happened.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our students. This loss is felt across our community, and our hearts go out to the student’s family, friends, and loved ones. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the medical professionals who provided such dedicated care,” the school said in a Tuesday statement.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
