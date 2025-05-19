A Georgia Tech spokesperson confirmed he was a student in a statement earlier this week.

“Our hearts are with our student as well as his family and friends during this time,” the school said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Police said the man was “arguing in the hallway,” which led to the shooting. An on-site security officer then reported the incident to police, a spokesperson for The Connector told the AJC.

Georgia Tech officials said there was no threat to the campus. Atlanta police are leading the investigation and did not release additional details about the shooter or the incident.

“The investigation remains ongoing at this time,” police said Tuesday.

The school held its spring commencement earlier this month. Summer classes began May 12.

The Connector’s website bills the building as an “ultramodern” space with luxurious touches and sweeping views of Midtown. It offers a wide range of amenities, including a café, sauna and spa, rooftop pool and an outdoor theater.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of an isolated shooting incident at our community,” The Connector spokesperson said in a statement. ”We are actively cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues. Although we believe this was an isolated incident, the safety and well-being of our residents remain our highest priority. Our thoughts are with the individual affected and all those impacted during this difficult time."