Breaking: Flash flood warning in place after storms rumble over metro Atlanta
Georgia Tech student dies after shooting at Midtown apartments near campus

Argument at off-campus housing leads to incident, police say.
Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot in the head at an off-campus student housing building near Georgia Tech on Sunday evening. The student died Tuesday, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Updated 1 hour ago

An argument in the halls of an upscale, off-campus student apartment complex turned deadly when someone opened fire on a Georgia Tech student Sunday evening, Atlanta police said.

Police said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. at The Connector Apartments on Spring Street in Midtown, a complex that caters to students and is just a couple of blocks from Georgia Tech’s campus.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was breathing but unconscious, officials said, and he was rushed to a hospital. Atlanta police later said the 22-year-old, whose name has not been released, died from his injuries Tuesday.

A Georgia Tech spokesperson confirmed he was a student in a statement earlier this week.

“Our hearts are with our student as well as his family and friends during this time,” the school said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ExplorePublic schools must step up their safety plans. Georgia Tech provides a model.

Police said the man was “arguing in the hallway,” which led to the shooting. An on-site security officer then reported the incident to police, a spokesperson for The Connector told the AJC.

Georgia Tech officials said there was no threat to the campus. Atlanta police are leading the investigation and did not release additional details about the shooter or the incident.

“The investigation remains ongoing at this time,” police said Tuesday.

The school held its spring commencement earlier this month. Summer classes began May 12.

The Connector’s website bills the building as an “ultramodern” space with luxurious touches and sweeping views of Midtown. It offers a wide range of amenities, including a café, sauna and spa, rooftop pool and an outdoor theater.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of an isolated shooting incident at our community,” The Connector spokesperson said in a statement. ”We are actively cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues. Although we believe this was an isolated incident, the safety and well-being of our residents remain our highest priority. Our thoughts are with the individual affected and all those impacted during this difficult time."

