Evacuations are underway in southwest Douglas County after a “hazardous materials” spill Friday morning.

The situation is unfolding along the roughly 1-mile rural stretch of Wilson Road between Ga. 5 and Tyree Road. The site is south of the Fairplay and McWhorter communities. Officials are asking residents within a half-mile radius of that area to “evacuate immediately for safety.”

The affected stretch of Wilson Road is largely rural with a few homes separated by large fields.

The Dog River Library at 6100 Ga. 5 is open as a temporary evacuation location, though so far the building has only been lightly used by those seeking shelter.

Authorities have not said what kind of material spilled, but it happened when a big rig overturned. It’s not clear what time the crash took place. The county posted its evacuation alert just before 8:15 a.m.

“Please avoid the area and follow directions from emergency personnel,” officials said. “Please do not attempt to return until officially cleared. Your safety is our top priority.”

County librarian Lindy Moore, who oversees the library system, said there are not many homes within the evacuation zone since it’s a small residential street.

“That was a big truck for a little street,” she said.

Her team opened the library, the closest government building, for evacuees at 7:45 a.m., about two hours before the facility normally opens.

“So far, we’ve only had one person that was evacuated come into the building,” Moore said.

— This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Staff writer Taylor Croft contributed to this article.