3 ways to die in metro Atlanta over Memorial Day weekend — and how to stay safe

In 2023, crashes across the state killed 16 people over the Memorial Day weekend, and in 2022, the number hit 20, according to investigators.

Once again, law enforcement agencies around the state are bracing to deal with the extra holiday traffic. They also advise residents and visitors on how to do their part to enjoy the long weekend safely.

Here are three ways Memorial Day weekend can quickly become tragic and ways to keep yourself and your family safe:

Extra traffic can mean more crashes: An estimated 87% of Americans will be traveling 50 miles or more away from their home by car this weekend, according to AAA roadside assistance service. That means drivers need to be prepared for the additional cars on the road.

“We want everyone to enjoy this holiday weekend with family and friends by focusing on your driving behavior and minimizing distractions that could lead to serious or even fatal consequences,” said Colonel William W. Hitchens III, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

If your celebrations involve alcohol, plan ahead, law enforcement agencies advise. During the 2024 Memorial Day holiday, state troopers arrested more than 500 people for driving under the influence, according to the DPS.

Designate a driver, or call a taxi, ride-sharing service, friend or family member to help you get home safely if you drink alcohol.

Also remember to wear seat belts and make sure children are properly restrained.

Thinking you’ll pack up the family and leave town Friday afternoon? Better rethink that. Metro Atlanta interstates will likely be heavily congested beginning around noon, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The earlier you leave, the better to avoid traffic, experts advise.

Wait, water can be dangerous? Pools and lakes offer cool relief during hot Georgia days. But water can be deadly without proper safety precautions, the American Red Cross warns.

“Do your part, be water smart!” the agency suggests. “Ensure that everyone in the family learns to swim well.”

At pools, adults should watch children closely, and swimmers should also be with a buddy, experts say.

In 2023, a 4-year-old boy, Viraat Gosain, wandered away during a family gathering in Lizella, about 10 miles outside of Macon, and fell into a swimming pool and drowned, according to the Bibb County Coroner’s Office. The boy was days away from his 5th birthday.

For those visiting lakes, remember to bring and wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

In 2022, five people were killed in a boat crash on the Wilmington River, including four members of one Georgia family who had recently moved to Savannah from north Fulton.

Explore Budget cuts close Georgia parks before holiday weekend

Back off your grill: What’s a holiday gathering without great food?

Before you fire up the grill for burgers or hot dogs, make sure you’re following safety protocols. Keep the grill outside and away from the house, deck, trees or anything else that could easily catch fire, the Red Cross advises. Never leave the grill unsupervised, and watch out for small children and pets.

Last summer, a fire destroyed a northwest Atlanta apartment complex and left hundreds displaced. More than 100 people attended the party at the Bell Collier Village apartments in the 1900 block of Howell Mill Road on July 27. Fire officials confirmed the blaze, which began around 6:20 p.m., is suspected to have been ignited by a propane grill filled with charcoal.