Austell Spring Festival. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 28. Free. OZ Antique Market. 2787 Veterans Memorial Highway, Austell. 404-621-7460. www.austellevents.com.

The OZ Antique Market hosts the Austell Spring Festival on Saturday with live music, an artists' marketplace, vendors, vintage cars, giveaways and entertainment for the whole family.

Kennesaw Beer & Wine Festival. 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 28. $40-$50 per person. The Depot Park. 2829 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. www.kennesawbeerwinefestival.com.

Enjoy live music and tasting over 100 beers and over 25 wines on Saturday at the Kennesaw Beer & Wine Festival. Lazy Guy Distillery will join the fun this year.

16th Annual Crawfish Boil. 11 a.m. Saturday, noon Sunday, April 28-29. $8-$12 per person. Atkins Park Tavern. 2840 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. 404-754-3211. www.smyrnacrawfishboil.com.

Sample some of the best crawfish in the South and listen to live music at Atkins Park Tavern as the 16th Annual Crawfish Boil takes place.

Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

2018 Taste of Marietta. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, April 29. Free admission, tastings start at $1. Historic Marietta Square. East Park Square, Marietta. 770-429-1115. www.tasteofmarietta.com.

Taste of Marietta fills the Historic Marietta Square on Sunday with delicious samplings from some of the best Cobb County restaurants and caterers.

DeKalb

BAM Percussion, eXplosion. 8 p.m. Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28-29. $26-$36 for adults, $13-$18 for children. MJCCA-Zaban Park. 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody. 678-812-4000. www.atlantajcc.org.

Experience the art of comedy-percussion with BAM Percussion, eXplosion. This exciting performance will entertain guests of all ages with comedic drumbeats and an evening of laughter.

FODAC Run, Walk, 'N' Roll. 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 28. $25 per racer, free to watch. Stone Mountain Park. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. www.runsignup.com.

Run for good cause at the FODAC Run, Walk, 'N' Roll race taking place at Stone Mountain Park this Saturday. Participants will enjoy refreshments, entertainment, prizes and more at this family-friendly event to help people with physical disabilities, illnesses or injuries.

Stones & Bones Day at Fernbank. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 28. Included with museum admission, free for members. 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. www.fernbankmuseum.org.

It's a day of rock-hunting and bone-digging at Fernbank as the Stones & Bones Day unfolds with hands-on activities, special guests and a visit from Abby the Archaeology Bus.

GospelFest. 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28. Free. Oakhurst Presbyterian Church. 118 Second Ave., Decatur. 404-378-6284. www.oakhurstpcusa.org.

Enjoy free gospel music this Saturday as the Oakhurst Presbyterian Church hosts the 22nd Annual GospelFest. Complimentary refreshments will follow.

"Bloom Your Self" Intuitive Painting Workshop with Diana Toma. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 29. $140 per person. Spruill Center for the Arts. 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-394-3447. www.registration.spruillarts.org.

Learn the art of Intuitive Painting with artist Diana Toma who will show you how to leave your inhibitions behind to create a beautiful work of self-experession.

Gwinnett

All About Kids Expo. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 28. Free. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 770-963-6522. www.scnievents.com.

The All About Kids Expo will fill the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds this Saturday with activities for the kids, community resources, giveaways, live entertainment, contests and more.

Duluth Arts Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 28-29. Free. 3167 Main St., Duluth. info@affps.com. www.duluthartsfestival.com.

This year's two-day festival will feature around 86 artists, live acoustic music, gourmet food trucks and artist demonstrations.

Grayson Day Parade & Festival. 10 a.m. Saturday, April 28. Free. Grayson Community Park. 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-963-8017. www.events.exploregwinnett.org.

Celebrate the 39th Annual Grayson Day this Saturday with over 200 vendors, a petting farm, pony rides, inflatables, a parade and more.

North Fulton

Eco Tinker Interactive Exhibits at CNC. Saturday April 28. Included with admission. Chattahoochee Nature Center. 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. www.chattnaturecenter.org.

The Chattahoochee Nature Center will continue showcasing their Eco Tinker interactive Exhibits on Saturday with experimentation, exploration and educational fun.

The Garden Faire at Bulloch Hall. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 28. Historic Bulloch Hall. 180 Bulloch Ave., Roswell. 770-992-1731. www.nfmg.net.

The biggest fundraiser for the North Fulton Master Gardener demonstration gardens takes place at Bulloch Hall on Saturday. This year's Garden Faire will include vendors, a bake sale, pass-a-long plants from Master Gardeners, free coffee, food and more.

Credit: Andy Sharp / asharp@ajc.com Credit: Andy Sharp / asharp@ajc.com

Family Canoe Day at CNC. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Saturday, April 28. $10 for members, $20 for non-members. Chattahoochee Nature Center. 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055. www.chattnaturecenter.org.

Enjoy canoeing with your family on Saturday during the Family Canoe Day at CNC. A CNC Canoe Guide will show you safety protocols and take you on a trip around one of the CNC ponds.

Rock & Roll Revolution. 3 p.m. Sunday, April 29. $15 per person. Johns Creek United Methodist Church. 11180 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 770-497-8215. www.thejohnscreekchorale.com.

This family-friendly chorale concert featuring Grammy-nominated John Burke will feature favorites by Queen, The Beatles, U2 and more.