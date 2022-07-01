BreakingNews
Kemp extends state fuel tax break through August
Sandy Springs citizens invited to comment on pond rehabilitation

The public has until July 21 to comment on the Falcon Chase Pond and Pipe Rehabilitation Project in Sandy Springs with the Environmental Protection Division. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

The public has until July 21 to comment on the Falcon Chase Pond and Pipe Rehabilitation project in Sandy Springs with the Environmental Protection Division.

This project will rehabilitate an existing pond and piping by dredging and removing accumulated pond sediment, grading in a basin and around the main pipe, removing trees within the pond access easement, and installing the necessary piping to improve the pond flows.

After construction is complete the area will be seeded and grassed to allow for continued maintenance. The proposed project will disturb about 7,333 square feet of buffer disturbance for 4 and 6 months at a tributary to Nancy Creek in the Chattahoochee Watershed.

The public can review site plans at the Environmental Protection Division Watershed Protection Branch, 200 Piedmont Ave. SW, Suite 418 West, Atlanta. Contact Arnettia Murphy at 404-656-4147 or email arnettia.murphy@dnr.ga.gov to schedule an appointment.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
