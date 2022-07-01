Sandy Springs citizens invited to comment on pond rehabilitation

This project will rehabilitate an existing pond and piping by dredging and removing accumulated pond sediment, grading in a basin and around the main pipe, removing trees within the pond access easement, and installing the necessary piping to improve the pond flows.

After construction is complete the area will be seeded and grassed to allow for continued maintenance. The proposed project will disturb about 7,333 square feet of buffer disturbance for 4 and 6 months at a tributary to Nancy Creek in the Chattahoochee Watershed.