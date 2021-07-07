Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

Fulton County
Café Lucia, 1182 Canton St., Roswell. 90/A
Gracious Plenty Bakery & Breakfast, 1164 Canton St., Roswell. 99/A
Plant Based Pizzeria, 8540 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 98/A
Slutty Vegan ATL (food truck), 164 N. McDonough St., Jonesboro. 100/A
The Whelan, 1133 Huff Road, Atlanta. 100/A
