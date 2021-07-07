ajc logo
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

North Fulton County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Fulton County

Café Lucia, 1182 Canton St., Roswell. 90/A

Gracious Plenty Bakery & Breakfast, 1164 Canton St., Roswell. 99/A

Plant Based Pizzeria, 8540 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 98/A

Slutty Vegan ATL (food truck), 164 N. McDonough St., Jonesboro. 100/A

The Whelan, 1133 Huff Road, Atlanta. 100/A

