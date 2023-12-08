Winter fishing begins in Henry

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
17 minutes ago

Winter fishing has returned to the Henry County Water Authority’s reservoirs. Officials announced that the Tussahaw Reservoir and Upper Towaliga Reservoir would be open Dec. 8-10 as well as Jan. 12-14 and Feb. 9-11.

Anyone interested in fishing there must obtain a reservoir use permit at the HCWA headquarters, 1695 Hwy. 20 West in McDonough. A permit is valid for an entire calendar year from the time of purchase, and a permit holder can bring a guest for free.

The regular fishing season, with additional reservoir access, will begin the first weekend in March.

Information: hcwa.com.

