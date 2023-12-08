Winter fishing begins in Henry

Winter fishing has returned to the Henry County Water Authority’s reservoirs. Officials announced that the Tussahaw Reservoir and Upper Towaliga Reservoir would be open Dec. 8-10 as well as Jan. 12-14 and Feb. 9-11.

Anyone interested in fishing there must obtain a reservoir use permit at the HCWA headquarters, 1695 Hwy. 20 West in McDonough. A permit is valid for an entire calendar year from the time of purchase, and a permit holder can bring a guest for free.

The regular fishing season, with additional reservoir access, will begin the first weekend in March.