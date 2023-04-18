BreakingNews
BREAKING: Vehicle fire in Buckhead leaves 1 person dead
X

New portion of South Ola Road open in Henry

Credit: Henry County government

Credit: Henry County government

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
48 minutes ago

Henry County officials cut the ribbon April 11 on a new stretch of South Ola Road, connecting the street to Hwy. 81 on previously undeveloped land.

The county’s Special-Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funded the $1.8 million construction cost of the project, which stretches three quarters of a mile. Design work was also paid for by SPLOST.

Construction took about six months to complete amid delays due to traffic signal modification at Hwy. 81 and North Ola Road, officials said.

County commissioner Johnny Wilson said the project in his district “creates a safer, easier way for residents in this area to get where they’re going.”

Information: henrycountyga.gov/splost.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Charles Stanley, well-known preacher and evangelical broadcaster, dies at 905h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton prosecutors offered immunity deals to some GOP electors
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff: ‘Guess there’s some praying to do’
5h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Victims ID’d in fatal multivehicle wreck that shut down I-75 in Cobb
57m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Victims ID’d in fatal multivehicle wreck that shut down I-75 in Cobb
57m ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Power play? A proposed arena in Atlanta’s exurbs draws questions
12h ago
The Latest

Locust Grove council OK’s Peeksville Road plan
Locust Grove rezoning approved
Hampton council looking at pay raise
Featured

Credit: AP

Fox, Dominion reach $787M settlement over election claims
17m ago
Zip-tie guy and his Georgia mom guilty on felony charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
2h ago
Atlanta Hawks, Chase host watch party for Game 2 matchup with Celtics
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top