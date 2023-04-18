New portion of South Ola Road open in Henry

Henry County officials cut the ribbon April 11 on a new stretch of South Ola Road, connecting the street to Hwy. 81 on previously undeveloped land.
The county’s Special-Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funded the $1.8 million construction cost of the project, which stretches three quarters of a mile. Design work was also paid for by SPLOST.
Construction took about six months to complete amid delays due to traffic signal modification at Hwy. 81 and North Ola Road, officials said.
County commissioner Johnny Wilson said the project in his district “creates a safer, easier way for residents in this area to get where they’re going.”
Information: henrycountyga.gov/splost.
