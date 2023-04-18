Rabid raccoon captured in Buford area

Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement and the Gwinnett County Health Department recently notified the community to use caution and avoid animals behaving in unusual ways after a raccoon tested positive for the rabies virus in Buford.
According to the county’s news release, “Foxes, raccoons and other wild animals carry diseases like rabies that can spread to humans and pets through a bite or scratch.”
Pet owners should make sure their pets have current rabies vaccinations. If anyone has been bitten or scratched by any stray animals or an animal that is suspected to have rabies, preventive treatment for rabies is necessary. Left untreated rabies is almost always fatal.
Seek immediate medical care if you suspect you’ve been exposed. Then, contact the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770-339-4260.
Report an animal suspected of rabies by calling the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200 ext. 5576; after hours, contact dispatch non-emergency at 770-513-5700.
About the Author
Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth