BreakingNews
North Fulton resident sentenced in Jan. 6 charge

Peachtree Corners joins federal grant program

Gwinnett County
By
1 hour ago
X

Peachtree Corners Mayor and city council on Tuesday approved the city to join the federal Urban County grant program, which provides funding for housing and development.

The program issues funds from three U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants for programs such as homeownership assistance, homelessness prevention and infrastructure development.

Before joining, Gwinnett County could not count the city’s population toward its annual funding allocation, the AJC reported in January. Peachtree Corners is the county’s largest city, with a population of about 42,000.

“By entering the Urban County program, Peachtree Corners not only makes itself eligible to apply for grant funds from Gwinnett County HUD programs, but it also allows its residents the opportunity to apply for either the County’s homeowner rehabilitation program or its first-time homebuyer down-payment assistance program,” Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson said.

In recent years, county officials asked the city to reconsider because its absence has cost the county at least $1.75 million in federal grant money. Peachtree Corners was the only one of Gwinnett’s 16 cities to not participate.

Johnson previously told the AJC that the city bowed out of the program because no residents had applied for the grants in the two low-income census tracts that qualify for the program.

Since Peachtree Corners is now participating, the county can count the City’s population as part of its annual funding allocation which will result in an annual gain for Gwinnett County of about $350,000, Johnson said. There is not a set amount of funding the city will receive yet.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: North Fulton resident sentenced to 366 days in Jan. 6 charge34m ago

Credit: City of Hiawassee

BREAKING: Owner says he’s nixed plan for dragon sculpture atop Georgia mountain
14m ago

Credit: Photo provided

What Cobb fifth graders said after reading controversial book about gender
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UPDATE | ‘My baby was good’: Vigil honors teen killed at DeKalb IHOP during summer job
40m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UPDATE | ‘My baby was good’: Vigil honors teen killed at DeKalb IHOP during summer job
40m ago

Credit: Rockefeller Group

This Midtown tower would be the tallest built in Atlanta in 30 years
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Suwanee

Suwanee approves $18 million budget
5h ago
Rogers Bridge Park pedestrian bridge opens in Duluth
5h ago
Gwinnett honoring military veterans with plethora of services
21h ago
Featured

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Here there be dragons? Mountaintop sculpture plan alarms North Georgia town
14m ago
Watch: Braves turn a triple play versus Red Sox at Fenway Park
14h ago
The best snacks for a road trip? The CEO of Georgia-based Stuckey's has some ideas
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top