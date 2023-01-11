ajc logo
Lawrenceville updating security camera system

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
56 minutes ago

Lawrenceville officials recently approved a plan to design, furnish, install, train and support a security camera system for eight city facilities. A3 Communications was the highest scoring, out of five bidders for the job, resulting in a $851,340 contract.

The new system will replace three individual existing systems with one integrated system that will allow the city’s staff to monitor and playback video. The current disjointed systems are all unique and do not combine to provide the city with a single integrated system solution.

The city negotiated various items such as additional software licenses, maintenance agreements and a solar-powered option for the cameras at the Lawrenceville Lawn, Public Works and other parking areas.

In addition to the Lawrenceville Lawn and the Public Works building at 435 W. Pike St., the city owns City Hall at 70 S. Clayton St., the Police Department facility at 300 Jackson St., as well as several parking facilities.

