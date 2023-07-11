Tucker Summit CID lowers tax rate for business owners

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
41 minutes ago
The Tucker Summit Community Improvement District’s board of directors recently voted to reduce its annual millage rate from 5 mils to 4 mils.

TSCID is a self-taxing district of business owners that uses this added tax revenue to accelerate infrastructure improvements and promote economic development.

This tax decrease is part of the board’s ongoing efforts to attract new businesses and elevate the district’s property values.

TSCID President Emory Morsberger said, “Here in the Tucker Summit CID, we are working to create the best possible climate in our area. Being able to do more while taking in less income helps our business owners to thrive, and we appreciate the government doing the same.”

The TSCID millage rate is placed on the regular tax bills sent by the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner.

Then the tax commissioner transmits the collected taxes to the TSCID board to use on initiatives to improve the district’s accessibility, mobility, security and appearance for its TSCID members and businesses.

Taking effect in the next fiscal year, the millage rate reduction reflects the TSCID board’s dedication to fiscal responsibility while maintaining the quality of public services.

By lowering the millage rate, the TSCID board aims to provide relief to business owners who have been impacted by economic challenges and rising inflation while also offering them potential savings on property taxes.

This move aligns with the TSCID board’s vision of establishing an environment where enterprises can thrive, fostering economic growth and stability within the district.

For more information, visit TuckerSummitCID.com or facebook.com/TuckerSummit.

