Plant sales, talks at GSU garden in Decatur

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
A plant sale/fundraiser and seminar series is continuing through October by the Georgia State University Perimeter College, Native Plant Botanical Garden, 3303 Panthersville Road, Decatur.

Plant sales are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14, 20 and 21 on the Decatur campus.

Cash, checks and all major credit cards are accepted.

To view current inventory and prices, visit tinyurl.com/u7v3ebvb.

Bring your lunch either during the seminars or have a picnic in the garden.

Talks begin at 11 a.m. in SH Building, Room 1500 on Oct. 14, 20 and 21.

  • Oct. 14: Professional Landscape Architect Andrea Greco: “Planting for Pollinators with Native Plants: Butterflies, Bees and Much More.”
  • Oct. 20: Tea Povoly, owner of EcoLogic: “Native Plant Diversity in Urban Green Spaces around Atlanta.”
  • Oct. 21: Alex LoCastro of the Georgia Audubon Society: “Designing Native Habitats for Birds and Pollinators.”

Visit sites.gsu.edu/pcnativegarden or contact Dr. Jewels Morgan, assistant professor and garden director, at pcbotanicalgarden@gsu.edu.

