DeKalb’s next big food giveaway is this weekend

DeKalb County and local faith leaders will host their latest big food giveaway this weekend.
Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, a total of 5,000 boxes of food — which include 10-pound bags of chicken, eggs and fresh fruits and vegetables — will be distributed across eight different locations.
The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“High food prices continue to plague working families and senior citizens struggling to keep food on their tables,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said said in a news release. “DeKalb County and our faith partners are holding this food distribution to help relieve that burden.”
The county has held monthly distribution events since the beginning of the pandemic, predominantly using federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for the food. Officials said DeKalb has given away more than 73,000 boxes of food since March 2020.
Saturday’s event will be held at the following locations:
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest
- The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur
- Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Road SE in Atlanta
- Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker
