Opinion During Ramadan, here’s how to support fasting friends, students and employees Small accommodations can make a big difference for observers of the monthlong celebration that Muslims celebrate every year. Pausing for a selfie, Nouha Zaabab, center, takes a photo with Haqiqa Bolling, left, and Bill Bolling, right, at the annual Mayor's Ramadan Iftar at Atlanta City Hall on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, with interfaith leaders offering prayer and community before breaking the Ramadan fast at sunset. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

By Soumaya Khalifa – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 51 minutes ago link copied

Ramadan begins when the next new moon is seen, expected on or around Feb. 18 this year, 11 days earlier than last year. Muslims in Georgia and around the world are preparing for a month defined by fasting, community, spiritual reflection and service.

For billions of people, the month is joyful and deeply grounding – yet it also brings physical and emotional challenges, including long days without food or water and nights filled with prayer and family gatherings. Many Muslims try to add something meaningful to their daily routine during Ramadan: more prayer, charitable giving or volunteering. These commitments help reconnect them with the core tenets of their faith, dating back 1,400 years to the revelation of the Quran. But fitting centuries-old practices into the demands of modern school, work and health care settings can be difficult. Small acts of understanding from the broader community can make a profound difference. RELATED Opinion: Iran’s political prisoners are running out of time. Why it matters in Atlanta. Simple adjustments at work go a long way Soumaya Khalifa is a long time resident of metro Atlanta and founder and executive director of ISB Atlanta. (Courtesy) To help workplaces, schools and health care institutions, ISB Atlanta has created a Resource Center offering up to date guidance and practical accommodations for those observing Ramadan. Simple adjustments – being mindful when scheduling meetings, offering flexibility around lunchtime activities or providing quiet spaces for reflection – can create far more inclusive environments. Once the month begins, people who wish to offer greetings can use phrases such as “Ramadan Kareem” (“Have a generous Ramadan”) or “Ramadan Mubarak” (“Blessed Ramadan”). Even these brief gestures of acknowledgment can be heartening at a time when those fasting may feel physically depleted or set apart from the routines of everyday life. To help workplaces, schools and health care institutions, ISB Atlanta has created a Resource Center offering up to date guidance and practical accommodations for those observing Ramadan. Simple adjustments – being mindful when scheduling meetings, offering flexibility around lunchtime activities or providing quiet spaces for reflection – can create far more inclusive environments. Once the month begins, people who wish to offer greetings can use phrases such as “Ramadan Kareem” (“Have a generous Ramadan”) or “Ramadan Mubarak” (“Blessed Ramadan”). Even these brief gestures of acknowledgment can be heartening at a time when those fasting may feel physically depleted or set apart from the routines of everyday life.

RELATED Editorial: NW Georgia has long lived with forever chemicals. Now comes the reckoning. Fasting can make the month harder for Muslims Atlanta has long taken pride in embracing difference.