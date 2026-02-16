During Ramadan, here’s how to support fasting friends, students and employees
Small accommodations can make a big difference for observers of the monthlong celebration that Muslims celebrate every year.
Pausing for a selfie, Nouha Zaabab, center, takes a photo with Haqiqa Bolling, left, and Bill Bolling, right, at the annual Mayor's Ramadan Iftar at Atlanta City Hall on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, with interfaith leaders offering prayer and community before breaking the Ramadan fast at sunset. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)
By Soumaya Khalifa – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago
Ramadan begins when the next new moon is seen, expected on or around Feb. 18 this year, 11 days earlier than last year.
Muslims in Georgia and around the world are preparing for a month defined by fasting, community, spiritual reflection and service.
For billions of people, the month is joyful and deeply grounding – yet it also brings physical and emotional challenges, including long days without food or water and nights filled with prayer and family gatherings.
Many Muslims try to add something meaningful to their daily routine during Ramadan: more prayer, charitable giving or volunteering. These commitments help reconnect them with the core tenets of their faith, dating back 1,400 years to the revelation of the Quran.
But fitting centuries-old practices into the demands of modern school, work and health care settings can be difficult. Small acts of understanding from the broader community can make a profound difference.
Atlanta has long taken pride in embracing difference.
Yet shifts in the national cultural and political climate have encouraged some to dismiss diversity as a value – placing an even heavier burden on religious minorities navigating public life. For Muslims observing the demanding spiritual practice of fasting during Ramadan, that additional pressure can make the month more difficult.
Creating a supportive environment doesn’t require deep knowledge of Islamic tradition. It starts with recognizing the significance of Ramadan and showing genuine interest and encouragement.
These small actions help ensure that Muslim colleagues, students, friends and neighbors feel seen, respected and included – not just during Ramadan, but all year long.
Soumaya Khalifa is a long time resident of metro Atlanta and founder and executive director of ISB Atlanta. ISB Atlanta (formerly Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta) is a nonprofit founded on August 2001 to build bridges of understanding between the Muslim community and wider community, develop leaders and serve the community.