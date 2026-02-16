Opinion

During Ramadan, here’s how to support fasting friends, students and employees

Small accommodations can make a big difference for observers of the monthlong celebration that Muslims celebrate every year.
Pausing for a selfie, Nouha Zaabab, center, takes a photo with Haqiqa Bolling, left, and Bill Bolling, right, at the annual Mayor's Ramadan Iftar at Atlanta City Hall on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, with interfaith leaders offering prayer and community before breaking the Ramadan fast at sunset. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)
Pausing for a selfie, Nouha Zaabab, center, takes a photo with Haqiqa Bolling, left, and Bill Bolling, right, at the annual Mayor's Ramadan Iftar at Atlanta City Hall on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, with interfaith leaders offering prayer and community before breaking the Ramadan fast at sunset. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)
By Soumaya Khalifa – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

Ramadan begins when the next new moon is seen, expected on or around Feb. 18 this year, 11 days earlier than last year.

Muslims in Georgia and around the world are preparing for a month defined by fasting, community, spiritual reflection and service.

For billions of people, the month is joyful and deeply grounding – yet it also brings physical and emotional challenges, including long days without food or water and nights filled with prayer and family gatherings.

Many Muslims try to add something meaningful to their daily routine during Ramadan: more prayer, charitable giving or volunteering. These commitments help reconnect them with the core tenets of their faith, dating back 1,400 years to the revelation of the Quran.

But fitting centuries-old practices into the demands of modern school, work and health care settings can be difficult. Small acts of understanding from the broader community can make a profound difference.

RELATED
Opinion: Iran’s political prisoners are running out of time. Why it matters in Atlanta.

Simple adjustments at work go a long way

Soumaya Khalifa is a long time resident of metro Atlanta and founder and executive director of ISB Atlanta. (Courtesy)
Soumaya Khalifa is a long time resident of metro Atlanta and founder and executive director of ISB Atlanta. (Courtesy)

To help workplaces, schools and health care institutions, ISB Atlanta has created a Resource Center offering up to date guidance and practical accommodations for those observing Ramadan.

Simple adjustments – being mindful when scheduling meetings, offering flexibility around lunchtime activities or providing quiet spaces for reflection – can create far more inclusive environments.

Once the month begins, people who wish to offer greetings can use phrases such as “Ramadan Kareem” (“Have a generous Ramadan”) or “Ramadan Mubarak” (“Blessed Ramadan”).

Even these brief gestures of acknowledgment can be heartening at a time when those fasting may feel physically depleted or set apart from the routines of everyday life.

RELATED
Editorial: NW Georgia has long lived with forever chemicals. Now comes the reckoning.

Fasting can make the month harder for Muslims

Atlanta has long taken pride in embracing difference.

Yet shifts in the national cultural and political climate have encouraged some to dismiss diversity as a value – placing an even heavier burden on religious minorities navigating public life. For Muslims observing the demanding spiritual practice of fasting during Ramadan, that additional pressure can make the month more difficult.

Creating a supportive environment doesn’t require deep knowledge of Islamic tradition. It starts with recognizing the significance of Ramadan and showing genuine interest and encouragement.

These small actions help ensure that Muslim colleagues, students, friends and neighbors feel seen, respected and included – not just during Ramadan, but all year long.

Soumaya Khalifa is a long time resident of metro Atlanta and founder and executive director of ISB Atlanta. ISB Atlanta (formerly Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta) is a nonprofit founded on August 2001 to build bridges of understanding between the Muslim community and wider community, develop leaders and serve the community.

RELATED
How to submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion column to the AJC

About the Author

Soumaya Khalifa

More Stories

The Latest

World Cup draw party TKTKT
OPINION

Atlanta must not repeat mistakes of 1996 Olympics during 2026 World Cup

OPINION

Sending flowers on Valentine’s Day to grieving loved ones forever changed me

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Multipurpose puppet

Keep Reading

Palestinians look to salvage Gaza's history from the ruins of Israel's military offensive

Israeli drone strike kills 2 cyclists in Gaza as death toll mounts despite ceasefire

Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman pledges to work for democracy after landslide victory in election

Featured

xAtlanta in Black and white: A century of becoming
FROM

Atlanta in Black and white: A century of becoming

OPINION

Gridlock Guy: If NASCAR drivers can’t drive in sleet, then neither should you

Atlanta ends referendum consulting deal with former clerk after $910K paid