DeKalb County Rec to host drive-thru Easter event

DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will host its third Annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza from noon to 2 p.m. on April 3 at Exchange Park, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur, according to a press release.
The free event is for children in kindergarten to fifth grade. Participants will receive an Easter bucket while supplies last and must be accompanied by an adult. The event will include a drive-by scavenger hunt, vendors, photos with the Easter Bunny and more.
The event is held in partnership with Amerigroup RealSolutions in healthcare, DeKalb County School District Family and Engagement, Columbia Residential and the Georgia Spartans.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced officials to cancel Easter events last year. This year’s event will follow all health and safety protocols.
For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, Recreation, Parks and Cultural affairs public relations specialist, at 404-371-3643 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.