Metro Atlanta Police seek suspect in Atlanta shooting that killed 7-year-old, injured mother The 44-year-old woman is hospitalized in stable condition, officials said. A northwest Atlanta crime scene remains taped off on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, after police said a shooting the night before on Tiger Flowers Drive left a 7-year-old girl dead and her mother injured. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

A 7-year-old girl was killed and her mother injured in a shooting in northwest Atlanta late Tuesday, according to police, who implored the suspect to turn himself in. Shortly before 10 p.m., Atlanta officers were called to the 2200 block of Tiger Flowers Drive in the Dixie Hills neighborhood just north of I-20. When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old woman and her child with gunshot wounds.

The girl was in critical condition as both were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, but the child did not survive, officials said. Her mother was stable as of Tuesday night, police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters at the scene. A suspect has not been publicly identified, but Schierbaum said, "We believe we know exactly what transpired here, and that's why I'm giving the individual the opportunity to turn himself in before we come and get you." A police car is parked Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood where a child was shot and killed the night before. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) The chief said a "dispute" between two people happened about 30 minutes before the shooting. He did not say who was involved, but one of people later arrived at the home and opened fire.

“This department has aggressively, for the last four years, fought gun violence in the city,” Schierbaum said. “We’ve seen positive trends, but we stand here tonight since there are still too many guns in the wrong hands, and they’re being fired in times of anger.”