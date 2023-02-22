Cherokee opens ‘The Buzz’ recreation center

Cherokee Recreation and Parks has opened the L.B. “Buzz” Ahrens Jr. Recreation Center - known as The Buzz - in Cherokee Veterans Park, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton.
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners presented a proclamation honoring Ahrens, the former BOC chairman, by naming Cherokee County’s newest recreation center after him.
The recreation center features two full-sized basketball courts, officials meeting room, cardio/fitness zone, multiple classrooms, a dance studio, new administrative offices and a two-story rock-climbing tower in the main atrium.
“The Buzz” pays tribute to all branches of military service with Victory Hall, a special events facility, and a new outdoor hiking trail near the monument built by Cherokee volunteers.
Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 7 a.m to 7 p.m. Fridays, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, visit PlayCherokee.org/357/LB-Buzz-Ahrens-Jr-Recreation-Center.
About the Author