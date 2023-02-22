Cherokee opens ‘The Buzz’ recreation center

BreakingNews
Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
13 minutes ago

Cherokee Recreation and Parks has opened the L.B. “Buzz” Ahrens Jr. Recreation Center - known as The Buzz - in Cherokee Veterans Park, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners presented a proclamation honoring Ahrens, the former BOC chairman, by naming Cherokee County’s newest recreation center after him.

The recreation center features two full-sized basketball courts, officials meeting room, cardio/fitness zone, multiple classrooms, a dance studio, new administrative offices and a two-story rock-climbing tower in the main atrium.

“The Buzz” pays tribute to all branches of military service with Victory Hall, a special events facility, and a new outdoor hiking trail near the monument built by Cherokee volunteers.

Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 7 a.m to 7 p.m. Fridays, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, visit PlayCherokee.org/357/LB-Buzz-Ahrens-Jr-Recreation-Center.

