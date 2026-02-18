Business Downtown will receive new entertainment destination in century-old building This is the latest retail concept to hit Atlanta’s commercial core ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A rendering of the building at 207 Peachtree will house new entertainment, food and event spaces. (Courtesy of RPB Management Group)

As downtown Atlanta prepares for an influx of visitors this summer, a nearly 100-year-old building along Peachtree Street will soon begin its next chapter as an entertainment and event destination. A roadside Americana-themed bar with nightly live music, a sports bar with pub fare, a rooftop lounge and event space are coming to 207 Peachtree this spring, according to a Wednesday news release.

RELATED Inside Centennial Yards: Atlanta’s newest neighborhood and attraction The new spaces will join the Red Phone Booth cocktail lounge and Amalfi Cucina + Mercato, both of which opened in the building in 2016. RPB Management Group, the hospitality company that developed the two existing concepts, is behind the venture. Located at the corner of Peachtree and Andrew Young International Boulevard, the building once housed Regenstein’s Department Store, described as “one of the South’s best known women’s apparel concerns” in a June 1929 Atlanta Constitution article, before its closure in 1978. Four decades later, a New York-based real estate firm spent $10.5 million renovating the building into an office and retail space, maintaining its art deco facade and design elements. Office tenants did not occupy the space after the renovation. The new leases will fully activate the building across all floors for the first time since Regenstein’s closed, including the rooftop for the first time, according to the release. This is the latest retail concept to advance in downtown, which has seen an influx of new development reshaping areas around Mercedes-Benz Stadium over the last several years. Centennial Yards, the 50-acre tangle of rail lines and parking lots formerly known as the Gulch, is filling with new apartments, hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Entrepreneurs David Cummings and Jon Birdsong are turning dozens of mostly vacant properties into hubs for startups and entrepreneurs, as well as adding retail and other community-facing businesses. A transformation of the former CNN Center — now called simply The Center — is also underway.

Downtown Atlanta will welcome hundreds of thousands of international soccer fans in June and July during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. City leaders see the monthlong World Cup as a rare chance for Atlanta, especially downtown, to make a new first impression. In the release, RPB’s founder and chairman, Stephen de Haan, said the company is “thrilled to be a part of Downtown Atlanta’s continued resurgence.” “With so much happening in our city over the next few years — from the 2026 FIFA World Cup to our hometown teams’ games, concerts and many other major events — it’s an exciting time to bring 207 Peachtree to the neighborhood,” de Haan said in the release. At the street level will sit the Americana-themed bar, dubbed American Dive. It will offer barbecue, beer, wine and cocktails, along with billiards, darts and arcade games. The street-level entry will lead down into a lower level, which was once used as a storage vault during the Regenstein’s era. It will feature live music at night and a jukebox by day. A rendering of the forthcoming sports bar at 207 Peachtree. (Courtesy of RPB Management Group)