Auburn Ave. Library hosts film screening about fight for equality

The Baton Foundation, in partnership with the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture and History, will host a screening of the documentary “Agents of Change” and discussion about the role of college students in the fight for equality on predominantly White college campuses during the late 1960s and early 1970s, according to a press release.
From the well-publicized events at San Francisco State in 1968 to the image of Black students with guns emerging from the takeover of the student union at Cornell University in April 1969, the struggle for a more relevant and meaningful education, including demands for Black and ethnic studies programs, became a clarion call across the country in the late 1960s. Through the stories of these young men and women who were at the forefront of these efforts, “Agents of Change” examines the untold story of the racial conditions on college campuses and in the country that led to these protests.
“Agents of Change” film screening and discussion with filmmaker Frank Dawson, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16.
This program is free, but registration is required at https://thebatonfoundation.org/.
As The Baton Foundation continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 in Atlanta and in the State of Georgia, and what that means for everyone, The Baton Foundation team remains committed to its concern for the health and safety of patrons and partners. Thus, on-site programming and/or events will not be offered until further notice. Instead, there will be limited virtual programming.