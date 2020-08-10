Auburn Ave. Library hosts film screening about fight for equality

From the well-publicized events at San Francisco State in 1968 to the image of Black students with guns emerging from the takeover of the student union at Cornell University in April 1969, the struggle for a more relevant and meaningful education, including demands for Black and ethnic studies programs, became a clarion call across the country in the late 1960s. Through the stories of these young men and women who were at the forefront of these efforts, “Agents of Change” examines the untold story of the racial conditions on college campuses and in the country that led to these protests.

“Agents of Change” film screening and discussion with filmmaker Frank Dawson, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16.