Exploring the supernatural: Lee Strobel’s latest investigation

One of the subjects that started permeating our conversations before long was supernatural phenomena. Girls started sharing ghost stories, their beliefs concerning life after death, and, of course, the latest horror movie.

Growing up with eight male cousins, I had seen every horror film from the 1980s, so I was fascinated by ghost stories. Therefore, I didn’t hesitate when one girl suggested trying the Ouija board. I was all in!

I won’t go into details, but suffice it to say that my experience that night started defying my skepticism.

At the time, I considered myself an agnostic; however, after months of seeking answers, I decided two things: first, supernatural phenomena were truly real, and second, I did not want anything to do with it.

Fast-forward over three decades, and those two conclusions have not changed. However, since I became a Christian and started to study Scriptures, my understanding of the spiritual world has become clearer.

The subject is undoubtedly fascinating and interests more people than I thought.

‘Seeing the Supernatural’

In early March, I interviewed Lee Strobel, renowned investigative journalist and bestselling author of “The Case for Christ,” for the third time for my podcast. We discussed his new book, "Seeing the Supernatural: Investigating Angels, Demons, Mystical Dreams, Near-Death Encounters, and Other Mysteries of the Unseen World."

According to a 2023 Barna Group survey commissioned by Strobel, eight in 10 Americans believe in a spiritual realm. Another study showed that nearly 50% claimed to have personally sensed something, and 38% reported experiencing at least one supernatural encounter.

Drawing from interviews with renowned theologians and scientists, as well as documented accounts of supernatural experiences, Strobel offers a thoughtful and balanced perspective connecting faith with science. His approach resonates with skeptics and believers alike as he explores the profound impact of spiritual encounters on personal faith and thoughtfully addresses theological doubts about their authenticity.

Strobel has become one of my favorite authors on themes often avoided in Christian circles. A former atheist, the author approaches each subject uniquely, engaging with experts’ viewpoints and personal accounts while carefully sifting through all information against scriptural truth.

When discussing angels, for instance, the book shares people’s experiences, expert interviews, and biblical accounts validating the idea that God deploys angels to announce his messages or help his children.

During our conversation, Strobel cited the passage in the gospel of Matthew, chapter 26, as an example:

Judas betrayed Jesus in Gethsemane, where the master rebuked the disciples who rose to fight the Roman soldiers: “Do you think I cannot call on my father, and he will at once put at my disposal more than twelve legions of angels?”

Indeed, I echo Hamlet’s words to his friend Horatio. Whether discussing angels, near-death experiences, or other mysteries of the unseen world, there is indeed more to the world and the human experience than can be explained by logic and reason.

Whether you’re a skeptic or believer, “Seeing the Supernatural” invites thoughtful reflection with its thorough exploration of the subject from every angle.

As someone who once dabbled with the spiritual world out of curiosity and now views those experiences with more clarity, caution, and wisdom, I find comfort in knowing that while not everything can be explained, much has already been revealed — and the Bible remains our most trustworthy guide through it all.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, international author, and speaker. Visit her website: www.PatriciaHolbrook.com and her podcast God-Sized Stories with Patricia Holbrook to listen to the interview. For speaking engagements and comments, email patricia@PatriciaHolbrook.com.

Find “Seeing the Supernatural” anywhere books are sold.