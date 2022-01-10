Can chocolate , be a part of a healthy diet? .Have you ever wondered if chocolate can be included in a well-balanced diet?.The answer is yes, but it depends. Here's how to keep chocolate as healthy as possible:.Keepit dark.Experts say milk chocolate lacks cacao, which contains antioxidants called flavanols.Even the highest quality milk chocolate bars won't contain much more than 27% cacao.Remember, the darker the chocolate, the higher the cacao. Quality over quantity.Experts say purchasing quality chocolate is much like buying top-shelf wine.Experts say purchasing quality chocolate is much like buying top-shelf wine.Pay attention to its origins and be mindful of the ingredients.The skill and mastery of the chocolate maker can help transform even a 100% cacao bar into something rich and creamy... , Megan Giller, author of “Bean-to-Bar Chocolate: America’s Craft Chocolate Revolution,” via 'Yahoo! News'. Mindful njoyment.Chocolate aficionados say the flavors of a quality bar negate the need for large portions.Put a small piece in your mouth, chew a couple of times, but mostly let it melt over your tongue. , Michael Laiskonis, chef and director Chocolate Lab at the Institute of Culinary Education, via 'Yahoo! News'