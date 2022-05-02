Naomi Judd remembered at, Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony.AP reports that one day after the death of Naomi Judd, the mother-daughter duo was welcomed into the Country Music Hall of Fame. .AP reports that one day after the death of Naomi Judd, the mother-daughter duo was welcomed into the Country Music Hall of Fame. .Judd was 76 and died due to "the disease of mental illness," as stated by her family.Judd was 76 and died due to "the disease of mental illness," as stated by her family.Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, accepted the honor on their mother's behalf.Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, accepted the honor on their mother's behalf.I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today, Ashley Judd, via AP.Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing, Wynonna Judd, via AP.AP reports the Judds secured 14 No. 1 hits amid their nearly 30-year career.AP reports that the Judds secured 14 No. 1 hits amid their nearly 30-year career.Others inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year include Ray Charles.Others to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year include Ray Charles.Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake