Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

6 Georgia cities among South's top 50

caption arrowCaption
A financial website recently analyzed Southern cities to determine the 50 best to live in. Six are in Georgia.No. 48Rincon.No. 35Braselton.No. 32Suwanee.No. 18Alpharetta.No. 12Milton.No. 11Sandy Springs

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top