Inspire Atlanta Sweet Tea: All hail the peanut Plus: Birds, apples, peaches Share

By AJ Willingham 41 minutes ago

Did you know there are more than 7,500 types of apples in the world? Here in the U.S., we produce about 100 varieties. We’re reaching the end of apple season in the South, but there’s still time to pair a weekend fall getaway with a nice ramble through a self-pick orchard. (Or a nice ramble through said orchard’s store, where no extra work is required.) GEORGIA’S ROAD TRIP WONDERS The happiest peanut you'll ever see looms over Plains, Georgia, the birthplace of President Jimmy Carter. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) It is so annoying that the world’s largest peach isn’t here in Georgia where it belongs. Instead, it’s just north, on the side of I-85 in Gaffney, South Carolina. (In fact, it’s known as the “Gaffney Peachoid,” a term I do not like at all.) No shade to our South Carolinian neighbors! They take great care of it.

Not to worry, we have our own excellent roadside attractions in Georgia, including … The Giant Peanut. Also known as “The Smiling Peanut,” the 13-foot statue has been a Georgia staple since it debuted in 1976.

It was commissioned by the Indiana Democratic Party as part of President Jimmy Carter’s campaign.

Ironically, the peanut is even more “Georgia” than the peach, given it’s Georgia’s true marquee crop. 🥜 READ MORE: More fun roadside attractions that aren’t giant foodstuffs

MAKE WAY FOR THE WINTER BIRDS The dark-eyed junco is a species of sparrow that is one of Georgia’s most common yard birds in fall and winter. You can call them the original snowbirds. (Ken Thomas/Wikimedia commons)

By now, most of the South’s seasonal feathered friends are in their winter homes. While we won’t see ruby-throated hummingbirds, wood thrushes, swallows, buntings, orioles, and warblers until spring, we do get to welcome some new winter birds.

Keep an eye out for returning favorites like: Yellow-rumped warbler

Ruby-crowned kinglet

White-throated sparrow

Cedar waxwing (also considered North America’s most elegant bird, according to the AJC’s Charles Seabrook)

(also considered North America’s most elegant bird, according to the AJC’s Charles Seabrook) Oh, and don’t forget the Dark-eyed junco, also called … a snowbird! While the term popularly refers to people who fly South for the winter, the Dark-eyed Junco did it first.

🐦 READ MORE: What to know about our winter guests SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH 👨🏼‍🍼 Overland Park, KS: A man who has cuddled more than 550 NICU babies over the years at Overland Park Regional Medical Center was awarded the hospital’s 2026 Frist Humanitarian Award. Terry Berggren says giving the newborns much-needed warmth and human contact is an “honor” that “never gets old.” More from People 🚁 Hyde County, NC: Paramedics are exploring the benefits of electric aviation to reach rural or out-of-the-way communities faster. Hyde County’s emergency medical services chief recently launched a trial with an electric aviation company to improve response time, and the results have promising. More from Grist

📖 Tuscaloosa, AL: The University of Alabama is launching a program to provide support for elementary students struggling to read in some of the state’s most rural areas. Project LIFT, or Literacy Improvement through Focused Tutoring, builds on literacy tools already championed by other state organizations. More from AL.com 🐼 Atlanta, GA: This weekend, panda lovers and Atlanta leaders welcomed the city’s newest residents, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang. Zoo Atlanta’s chief executive kicked off intense negotiations with China to get new pandas after the zoo’s previous residents returned to their home country in 2024, and his efforts paid off. More from the AJC