Except for a few lingerers, the vast majority of migratory birds that nested in Georgia during spring and summer are now ensconced in or well on their way to winter grounds in Central and South America and the Caribbean.
Gone are ruby-throated hummingbirds, tanagers, flycatchers, wood thrushes, purple martins, swallows, buntings, orioles, and several species of warblers and vireos. During spring and summer, they filled woods, fields, neighborhoods and backyards with bright color and melodious song.
Their departure each autumn leaves some of my birding friends a little sad, but for most of us, it bothers not a bit. For one thing, we know the migrants will return in spring with their bright breeding colors and exuberant song. Also, our year-round birds — cardinals, blue jays, titmice, Carolina chickadees, bluebirds, mockingbirds, Carolina wrens, woodpeckers and others — will be around all winter and add color and cheer on drab, chilly days.
‘Winter birds’ arriving
But what we really look forward to at this time of year is the arrival of the “winter birds,” which replace the warblers, tanagers and other long-distance fliers that have migrated as far south as Peru for the cold season. The winter birds nest in the boreal forests of Canada and the Northeast — but not in Georgia. They’re called short-distance migrants because they fly no farther south than Georgia and elsewhere in the Southeast for the winter.
In Georgia, most of them can find sufficient food — berries, seeds, small insects — to survive the cold season. For nature lovers, the birds make winter one of the most rewarding times of year for birdwatching.
Who are some of the cold weather visitors?
Come spring, the winter birds will head back North about the same time our spring and summer nesters are returning from their winter grounds. So, between now and late March, keep an eye out for Georgia’s winter visitors, such as:
- Golden-crowned kinglet. Olive green. Becomes Georgia’s tiniest bird since the slightly smaller ruby-throated hummingbird is absent for the winter.
- Ruby-crowned kinglet. Slightly larger than golden-crowned. During winter, both kinglet species flit among tree branches, frequently hovering and energetically flicking their wings to startle insects into movement.
- Dark-eyed junco. A sparrow species; slate colored with white underbelly. Commonly called “snowbird.” Frequent and abundant winter visitor across Georgia. Spends much of its time hopping and scratching on the ground or under bird feeders.
In addition, more than 20 species of Northern-nesting ducks are headed to Georgia for the winter. On the coast, more than 20 species of shorebirds will spend at least part of the cold season on beaches and other coastal habitats. They’ll have to keep an eye out for a slew of fierce, dive-bombing peregrine falcons that also will overwinter on the coast.
IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, retired Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The skies will be filled with meteor showers over the next two weeks. The North Taurid meteor shower will peak at about 15 meteors per hour in the east on Thursday after dark until dawn. The Leonid meteor shower will peak at about 20 meteors per hour in the northeast on Nov. 17 after dark until dawn. The moon will be new on Monday and first quarter on Nov. 17. Over the next two weeks, Mercury and Venus are low in the east just before sunrise. Mars and Jupiter rise in the east around midnight and will appear close together on the night of Nov. 14. Saturn is in the southeast just after dark.
Charles Seabrook can be reached at Charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.