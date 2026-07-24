Inspire Atlanta Sweet Tea: Long live vinyl Plus, a birthday swim to Mexico.

By Eric Mandel 1 hour ago Share

Some things just hit different. The World Cup altered the perception of soccer for so many around the country and will leave a lasting impact in the South. The most important return on investment, writes Dale Royal, executive director of LISC Atlanta, might be found on the dozens of new neighborhood soccer pitches built across Georgia. Now, let’s pay homage to another passion with staying power. ODE TO THE RECORD STORE Wax ’n’ Facts, one of Atlanta's oldest record stores, celebrated its 50th anniversary this month. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) “A record store is only as good as the day they get their old records in. Everyone’s got Olivia Rodrigo’s new album. It’s those used gems that people dig for. ... At Criminal Records, we just got three great collections. We would stand tall today.”

That’s Eric Levin, co-owner of Criminal Records in Atlanta’s Little Five Points. The store will be celebrating its 35th birthday with a free block party on Aug. 15 that will feature tons of live music and a new Creature Comforts brew (a wheated Pale Ale with orange called Long Player) But Criminal Records is just a piece of the historic vinyl in Little Five, sitting alongside Moods Music and Wax ‘n’ Facts, which, having just turned 50 years old, Levin dubs “the granddaddies of the South.” Danny Beard and Harry DeMille opened Wax ‘n’ Facts on June 6, 1976, after seeing the success of several Athens record stores. The rent: $110 per month.

Little known fact: The shop also sold books for a short time. Thus, the “facts” part of the name.

Wax ‘n’ Facts has been a hub for artists, including André 3000 and the Indigo Girls.

DeMille, described by a music journalist as an “encyclopedia of music history,” died in April 2025 at 74. If you’re worried about the future of vinyl, fear not. Records have experienced steady growth for nearly 20 years, with 2025 sales reaching more than $1 billion, according to an Recording Industry Association of America report.

🔍 Read more: After 50 years of love and loss, this record store is ready to celebrate

MUST-VISIT SHOPS Academy Records in New York City, which just got the incredible 4,000-piece personal vinyl archive of Tom Verlaine. Amoeba Music in Los Angeles. Waterloo Records & Video in Austin, Texas. These are all tent-pole vinyl stops around the country. But the Southeast ain’t no slouch, says Levin, who is also president of the Alliance of Independent Media Stores. He provided me with a nice little road trip for vinyl lovers. Grimey’s, Nashville (Tennessee): “Grimey’s is Music City central, known for its amazing collection of vinyl and CDs, and renowned for its in-store performances.” Guest room Records, Louisville (Kentucky): “One of three locations, the Louisville store occupies an old-fashioned fire station. It’s a gorgeous hang and filled to the brim with LP candy.”