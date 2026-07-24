Sweet Tea: Long live vinyl

Some things just hit different. The World Cup altered the perception of soccer for so many around the country and will leave a lasting impact in the South. The most important return on investment, writes Dale Royal, executive director of LISC Atlanta, might be found on the dozens of new neighborhood soccer pitches built across Georgia.
Now, let’s pay homage to another passion with staying power.
ODE TO THE RECORD STORE
Wax ’n’ Facts, one of Atlanta's oldest record stores, celebrated its 50th anniversary this month. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)
“A record store is only as good as the day they get their old records in. Everyone’s got Olivia Rodrigo’s new album. It’s those used gems that people dig for. ... At Criminal Records, we just got three great collections. We would stand tall today.”
That’s Eric Levin, co-owner of Criminal Records in Atlanta’s Little Five Points. The store will be celebrating its 35th birthday with a free block party on Aug. 15 that will feature tons of live music and a new Creature Comforts brew (a wheated Pale Ale with orange called Long Player)
But Criminal Records is just a piece of the historic vinyl in Little Five, sitting alongside Moods Music and Wax ‘n’ Facts, which, having just turned 50 years old, Levin dubs “the granddaddies of the South.”
Danny Beard and Harry DeMille opened Wax ‘n’ Facts on June 6, 1976, after seeing the success of several Athens record stores. The rent: $110 per month.
Little known fact: The shop also sold books for a short time. Thus, the “facts” part of the name.
Wax ‘n’ Facts has been a hub for artists, including André 3000 and the Indigo Girls.
DeMille, described by a music journalist as an “encyclopedia of music history,” died in April 2025 at 74.
If you’re worried about the future of vinyl, fear not. Records have experienced steady growth for nearly 20 years, with 2025 sales reaching more than $1 billion, according to an Recording Industry Association of America report.
Academy Records in New York City, which just got the incredible 4,000-piece personal vinyl archive of Tom Verlaine. Amoeba Music in Los Angeles. Waterloo Records & Video in Austin, Texas.
These are all tent-pole vinyl stops around the country.
But the Southeast ain’t no slouch, says Levin, who is also president of the Alliance of Independent Media Stores. He provided me with a nice little road trip for vinyl lovers.
Grimey’s, Nashville (Tennessee): “Grimey’s is Music City central, known for its amazing collection of vinyl and CDs, and renowned for its in-store performances.”
Guest room Records, Louisville (Kentucky): “One of three locations, the Louisville store occupies an old-fashioned fire station. It’s a gorgeous hang and filled to the brim with LP candy.”
Lunchbox Records, Charlotte (North Carolina): “Legendary NC record store, record label, scene hub. The owner, Scott, doesn’t just say it, he plays it.”
Seasick Records, Birmingham (Alabama): “The best record store in the U.S. and kings of the South. Southern Living just named them the best record store in the U.S., and they’ve earned it.”
Tonevendor, St. Augustine (Florida): “A reason to visit St. Augustine, besides the magnificent city itself. Small, but packed. Look out for Hannah, my pick for nicest, coolest, smartest shopkeeper around.”
The End of all Music, Oxford (Mississippi): “Oxford coolness in this upstairs record store on the square. Amazing community association with all their neighbors, and a blues and indie rock focus that beats any algorithm.”
SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH
🏊 Charleston, South Carolina: Tip of the swim cap to Charleston’s Kathleen Wilson, who swam 22.4 miles — from Cozumel to Mexico mainland — in 7 hours and 3 minutes to celebrate her 63rd birthday. This was just her latest fete. A few years ago, she became the second American to complete the frigid 12.4-mile swim across the Strait of Öresund that separates Denmark and Sweden. More from the Post and Courier
🥯 Atlanta: A good bagel should never go to waste. Luckily, there’s Bagel Rescue to the rescue. Seven days a week, more than 300 volunteers for the nonprofit travel around a dozen Georgia counties to save surplus ring-shaped bread rolls to help fight food insecurity and waste. More from Atlanta Magazine
🚣♂️ Perkinston, Mississippi: When remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur caused widespread flooding across South Mississippi, Tim Davenport and Michael Graham put their boating chops to use, floating to more than a dozen calls for help checking homes, rescuing pets and helping neighbors. More from Mississippi Today
🐕 Tybee Island: More good deeds! When Walker, a 2-year-old hound, fled a fire by swimming to an uninhabited island on Georgia’s coast, neighbors joined forceswith drones and boats to find the pup. More from the AJC’s Adam Van Brimmer
⛰️ Townsend, Tennessee: There is more protected land in the Great Smoky Mountains.Foothills Land Conservancy recently bought the Oliver Tract, a 600-acre property bordering the national park. More from the Good News Network
TELL US SOMETHING GOOD
Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.
Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.
SOUTHERN WISDOM
“To see Barbie dolls with brown and black skin is huge, because it lets me know that the way that we appear naturally is acceptable. It's celebrated."