Opinion World Cup’s big impact isn’t in downtown Atlanta, but in state soccer fields Atlanta certainly benefited from investments in hotels and local business, but children across Georgia benefit more from love of sport, mentorship and community bonds. (Photo Illustration: Broly Su / AJC | Source: Getty)

By Dale Royal – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Atlanta joined the short list of global cities hosting the world’s biggest sporting event. The World Cup has generated millions in economic activity for local businesses, filled hotel rooms and put Atlanta before an international audience of billions. That economic engine matters. But years from now, the most important return on this investment may be found not in downtown Atlanta, but on neighborhood soccer pitches (fields) from the city’s Westside to communities across Georgia. Hotels welcomed international visitors. Restaurants and bars enjoyed one of the busiest periods of the summer. Retailers, transportation providers and small businesses across the region benefited from millions of dollars in visitor spending as Atlanta hosted eight World Cup matches, including a semifinal Wednesday.

For civic leaders, this is exactly what a global event is supposed to do: attract visitors, generate revenue and showcase Atlanta on the world stage. But when the final whistle blows and the crowds head home, the most important World Cup investment in Georgia may not be in Atlanta Stadium at all. The lasting legacy will be found on the expansive new infrastructure of soccer pitches newly built across the state, like the one at the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA on Atlanta’s Westside. Or at John Hope Community Center. Since 2020, Atlanta United’s GA 100 initiative has invested nearly $4.5 million to build and renovate soccer pitches across Georgia, with a goal of creating up to 100 minipitches in underserved communities.

Pitches are permanent assets to serve residents long term Dale Royal is the executive director of LISC Atlanta, the local office for Local Initiatives Support Corp., which is the largest community development financial institution in the U.S. (Courtesy) More than 50 pitches have already been completed or are in development. This year’s investment has supported 12 new projects at schools, community centers, Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCAs and health facilities throughout the state. The impact is already visible. This spring, a new pitch opened at the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA, creating a safe and available space for children and families in one of Atlanta’s historic communities. Additional projects are underway at the John Hope Community Center, Bay Creek Middle School, Henderson Mill Elementary School and community organizations serving both metro Atlanta and rural Georgia. For many, these facilities represent something much larger than a place to play soccer. They are permanent assets that will continue serving residents long after the games have ended. They are investments in health, youth development and neighborhood vitality. They create opportunities for children to be active, build confidence and develop leadership skills. They give families safe gathering spaces and strengthen community connections. They provide amenities that many neighborhoods have lacked for decades. More than 50 pitches have already been completed or are in development. This year’s investment has supported 12 new projects at schools, community centers, Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCAs and health facilities throughout the state. The impact is already visible. This spring, a new pitch opened at the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA, creating a safe and available space for children and families in one of Atlanta’s historic communities. Additional projects are underway at the John Hope Community Center, Bay Creek Middle School, Henderson Mill Elementary School and community organizations serving both metro Atlanta and rural Georgia. For many, these facilities represent something much larger than a place to play soccer. They are permanent assets that will continue serving residents long after the games have ended. They are investments in health, youth development and neighborhood vitality. They create opportunities for children to be active, build confidence and develop leadership skills. They give families safe gathering spaces and strengthen community connections. They provide amenities that many neighborhoods have lacked for decades.

In economic development, we often talk about return on investment. The World Cup’s immediate return will be measured in visitor spending and hotel occupancy rates. Those benefits matter, particularly for local businesses and workers who depend on tourism. But the long-term return may prove even more valuable. A child who discovers a love of sports on a community pitch. A teenager who finds mentorship through a soccer program. A neighborhood that gains a safe gathering place for families. These outcomes may not generate headlines, but they create stronger communities and healthier futures. True measure of success will be seen after competition ends This is the mission behind the partnership with Atlanta United Community Fund, funded by the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, and Local Initiatives Support Corp. Together, we have worked with community organizations to ensure facilities are located where they are needed most and supported by local partners who can sustain them.

The objective was never simply to build fields. It was to create lasting community infrastructure that will continue delivering value long after the final match. As fans from Spain, Morocco, South Africa and more experienced Atlanta over the last several weeks, they enjoyed a city capable of hosting one of the world’s largest sporting events. But they won’t get to see the hundreds of children playing on community pitches in neighborhoods across Georgia because of investments made in preparation for this moment. The World Cup will leave Atlanta with unforgettable memories and a meaningful economic boost. But the true measure of success will be what remains after the banners come down and the crowds disperse. A meaningful World Cup legacy is not defined by what happens during the tournament. It is defined by what continues to happen because of it. Every child who steps onto a community pitch years from now on will be a reminder that the greatest impact of this global event was not measured in ticket sales, hotel stays or television audiences, but in opportunities that will create stronger communities for generations to come.