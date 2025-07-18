“The fact that everyone has someone to lean on is literally something you can’t put a price tag on,” said nurse Danielle “Shaye” Hall, who helped usher in the hospital’s current baby boom with the birth of her second child, Noah, in June 2024.

Waves of baby births aren’t that unusual in labor and delivery units. Why they occur is a matter of debate. Maybe it’s because maternity is often the first stop for many new nursing school grads. Maybe it’s because many labor and delivery nurses are in their prime childbearing age. Or perhaps it’s simply that many maternity nurses have a deep love for babies, or why would they be there?

Wellstar Cobb experienced a baby boom in 2021, resulting in one baby each for 10 nurses, plus one set of twins for another.

But ones of this magnitude, with about 23% of the unit’s nurses pregnant so close together, appear to be rare. A hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin, made headlines in May over its 14-nurse baby boom.

During Wellstar Cobb’s current baby boom, nurses have shared more than just shifts. They’ve shared cravings, potential baby names and car seat recommendations. They’ve even bonded over the sizes of their baby bumps and the swelling in their ankles.

Mass emails have passed between the group of expectant mothers, asking pertinent questions such as: “Were you nauseous at this point?” said nurse Abigail “Abby” Dann, who was in on the baby booms of 2021 and 2024-25.

Hall recalls posing questions like: “What kind of car seat do I need? What kind of bottle warmer do I need, and do I really need a bottle warmer?”

With each announcement of an upcoming birth, the nurses speculated who would be next. And each new pregnancy created a fanfare of its own.

Victoria “Tori” McGinnis, nurse manager at Wellstar Cobb’s labor and delivery unit, said all of the nurses welcome opportunities to celebrate one another with a baby shower.

“One thing is for sure — we love to throw a good party,” McGinnis said.

Tiffany Carpio, executive director of women and children services at the hospital, said, “It’s been a joy watching our team expand their families.”

Most of these nurses have chosen to have their babies at Wellstar Cobb, “validation of the care we provide at WCMC,” Carpio said.

“Our team has confidence in the safety and quality of care they will receive here and chooses Cobb for one of the most significant events of their lives,” she said.

Best friends Dann and Hall were pregnant in both the 2021 and 2024-25 booms.

Hall was a little behind Dann in both of their pregnancies.

“I was able to lean on her, and she would tell me what to expect all the time,” she said.

McGinnis said it’s been heartwarming to see the “camaraderie, shared excitement and thoughtful celebrations.”

“And, of course, nothing beats getting to see and meet those sweet babies — especially when our team members choose us to be part of their delivery journey,” she said. “It’s such a special full circle moment and a testament to the trust and connection this team has built together.”

Two more labor and delivery nurses disclosed last month they are pregnant.