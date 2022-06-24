BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on Supreme Court decision overturning Roe
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Ruling means states can ban abortion

Eyes on appeals court as Georgians wait to see local impact of abortion ruling

Abortion in Georgia: Here is what’s currently legal — and not

Georgia not alone: Most neighboring states also plan to ban abortions

Abortion ruling likely shifts focus of Georgia 2022 campaigns

Complete coverage of Supreme Court decision

The Jolt: Why Brian Kemp is key to the Trump grand jury probe
'Something else, please': Chamblee rejects mixed-use project with nearly 300 homes
6h ago
2h ago
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
Justin Ross Harris' ex-wife reacts to decision reversing his murder conviction
Georgia sports gambling at crossroads: AJC coverage
Georgia runoff elections
About the June 21 runoff election
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
