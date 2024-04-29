Breaking: UPDATE: Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5
Info Boxes
Info Boxes

Read all about it: Things to know about opening day for the Braves

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Braves’ season opener is coming at 4:10 p.m. Thursday against the Padres. Check out these articles to learn more about the Braves ahead of their first game of the 2025 MLB season.

Ahead of opening day, an MLB scout breaks down the Braves’ roster

The humble Drake Baldwin is ready for opening-day spotlight for the Braves

Can you ace this quiz about Atlanta Braves history?

2025 Atlanta Braves schedule

Here’s what the Braves’ batting order could look like on opening day

NL East preview: Can Braves win division over Phillies, Mets in 2025?

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter
More Stories

Featured

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts

The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.

How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.