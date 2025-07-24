Info Boxes
Info Boxes

MARTA escalator chaos after Beyoncé’s Atlanta concert

43 minutes ago

Timeline of MARTA station escalator failure

Injured MARTA escalator riders waited more than 30 minutes for EMS

A pivotal time for MARTA, or is agency too far down the track?

Experts: Brake failure, not weight overload, likely cause of MARTA escalator failure

MARTA escalator failure in 2007 blamed on faulty brakes

MARTA says people ‘overload’ caused escalator mishap after Beyoncé show

Video: Chaos unfolds on MARTA escalator after Beyoncé’s Atlanta concert

Riders dispute ‘stampede’ MARTA officials say caused escalator malfunction

At least 11 injured in chaos at MARTA station after Beyoncé concert

More Stories

Featured

Brant Frost IV is the founder of First Liberty Building & Loan of Newnan. The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged Frost and First Liberty operated a Ponzi scheme. (First Liberty Building and Loan YouTube via AJC)

Credit: First Liberty Building and Loan YouTube via AJC

First Liberty sold faith and MAGA loyalty. How conservative media helped.

On-air pitches framed the investments in First Liberty business loans as part of the “patriot economy.”

Delta uses AI to set airfares. Some senators are worried.

Several Democratic senators say they’re concerned about what the use of AI in airline pricing might mean for consumer privacy and fairness.

Atlanta police recruits let go after firing a gun at East Point business

Four Atlanta police recruits were dismissed from the department after an altercation at an East Point establishment, which included one of the recruits firing a gun.