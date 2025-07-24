MARTA escalator chaos after Beyoncé’s Atlanta concert

Timeline of MARTA station escalator failure
Injured MARTA escalator riders waited more than 30 minutes for EMS
A pivotal time for MARTA, or is agency too far down the track?
Experts: Brake failure, not weight overload, likely cause of MARTA escalator failure
MARTA escalator failure in 2007 blamed on faulty brakes
MARTA says people ‘overload’ caused escalator mishap after Beyoncé show
Video: Chaos unfolds on MARTA escalator after Beyoncé’s Atlanta concert
Riders dispute ‘stampede’ MARTA officials say caused escalator malfunction
At least 11 injured in chaos at MARTA station after Beyoncé concert
