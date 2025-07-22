Metro Atlanta
MARTA escalator failure in 2007 blamed on faulty brakes

Officials initially blamed the incident on riders acting up on the escalator, but later changed the explanation.
Signage at the MARTA Georgia World Congress Center station. Monday, May 19, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By
1 hour ago

A pack of college football fans at the MARTA Five Points station lost their footing before the 2007 Chick-fil-A Bowl and came crashing down on the brick platform, injuring 11.

Many of the riders on the escalator that night appeared to be Auburn and Clemson fans on the way to the college football bowl game. Ambulances carried 11 people to hospitals.

The accident happened as a southbound train pulled in and passengers had packed an up-escalator that suddenly started running backward before jolting to a stop and sending the riders into a heap on the floor.

Officials blamed the malfunction on rowdies who they said were jumping up and down on the escalator. But MARTA officials eventually admitted there were problems with the braking system and a weak motor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at the time.

MARTA officials have blamed the July 15 accident at the Vine City station on a “stampede” of people that overloaded the escalator.

Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Previously, she covered local government in DeKalb County. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

In footage provided by MARTA captured from outside the Vine City station, a crowd of Beyoncé concertgoers can be seen running away after an escalator careened downwards toward the concourse.

Credit: MARTA

Experts who reviewed video footage of the Vine City free fall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said malfunctioning brakes are a likely cause for last week’s incident, too.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has copped flak from a county judge over the handling of a criminal case against former Roswell preschool teachers accused of abusing toddlers. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Credit: TNS

Malcolm-Jamal Warner lived in metro Atlanta for several years after booking a regular gig as a surgeon on Fox's "The Resident." Here he is in 2023 speaking at a SAG-AFTRA rally in Atlanta during the actors' strike. RODNEY HO/AJC

Credit: RODNEY HO/

Long-time Atlanta resident Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known as Theo Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show,” reportedly died in a drowning in Costa Rica.

