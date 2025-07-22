MARTA escalator failure in 2007 blamed on faulty brakes

A pack of college football fans at the MARTA Five Points station lost their footing before the 2007 Chick-fil-A Bowl and came crashing down on the brick platform, injuring 11.

Many of the riders on the escalator that night appeared to be Auburn and Clemson fans on the way to the college football bowl game. Ambulances carried 11 people to hospitals.

The accident happened as a southbound train pulled in and passengers had packed an up-escalator that suddenly started running backward before jolting to a stop and sending the riders into a heap on the floor.