MARTA escalator failure in 2007 blamed on faulty brakes

A pack of college football fans at the MARTA Five Points station lost their footing before the 2007 Chick-fil-A Bowl and came crashing down on the brick platform, injuring 11.
Many of the riders on the escalator that night appeared to be Auburn and Clemson fans on the way to the college football bowl game. Ambulances carried 11 people to hospitals.
The accident happened as a southbound train pulled in and passengers had packed an up-escalator that suddenly started running backward before jolting to a stop and sending the riders into a heap on the floor.
Officials blamed the malfunction on rowdies who they said were jumping up and down on the escalator. But MARTA officials eventually admitted there were problems with the braking system and a weak motor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at the time.
MARTA officials have blamed the July 15 accident at the Vine City station on a “stampede” of people that overloaded the escalator.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: MARTA
Experts: Brake failure, not weight overload, likely cause of MARTA escalator failure
Experts who reviewed video footage of the Vine City free fall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said malfunctioning brakes are a likely cause for last week’s incident, too.
MARTA says people ‘overload’ caused escalator mishap after Beyoncé show
The escalator rapidly sped up and then stopped, throwing passengers into a pile at the bottom and sending seven people to the hospital.
At least 11 injured in chaos at MARTA station after Beyoncé concert
A Beyonce concertgoer said she had just stepped off the escalator when it started speeding up behind her. It made a loud clanging sound, and people started tumbling.
Featured
Credit: RODNEY HO/
Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies in drowning in Costa Rica
Long-time Atlanta resident Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known as Theo Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show,” reportedly died in a drowning in Costa Rica.
How an alleged Georgia Ponzi scheme fueled far-right causes
A review of campaign finance transactions shows Brant Frost IV, his family and his companies have given roughly $711,000 to Republican candidates and conservative causes.
Best Georgia high school football hires this century, ranked 1-50
These 50 hires represent the top 2.3% of the 2,210 coaching changes made from 2000 to 2024. This is an attempt to rank the school’s success in picking the right person.