STOCK UP

Stock Up: 3 things to enjoy from West Virginia

Pickled peppers. (Courtesy of Oliverio Italian Style Peppers)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Pickled peppers. (Courtesy of Oliverio Italian Style Peppers)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
31 minutes ago

How about some barbecue sauce and pickled peppers for your summer meals, and dinnerware on which to serve them?

Pickled peppers

Antoinette Oliverio began selling her peppers in Italian sauce in the 1930s in the family grocery store in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Oliverio Italian Style Peppers now produces seven varieties of peppers in sauce or vinegar, as well as giardiniera and seven varieties of pasta and pizza sauce. We ordered the Perfect Pick of Peppers box, with four jars of peppers in sauce, ranging from sweet to red hot; a jar of mild rings in vinegar; and a jar of pizza sauce. We used one jar of peppers in the slow cooker for the best chuck roast ever, and used another to saute chicken breasts — both recipes found on the company website. But these peppers also are so good eaten right from the jar.

$10 to $20 per three-pack of 16-ounce jars of peppers or sauce. $33 per box of six jars of peppers and sauce. oliveriopeppers.us

Dinnerware. (Courtesy of Fiesta Tableware Co.)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Dinnerware

Fiesta Tableware of Newell, West Virginia, introduced its line of art deco dinnerware in 1936. It became an instant classic for its concentric circles, bright colors and sturdy construction. Through the years, the dinnerware has been produced in 56 different colors, with 13 available now, including the newest color: sky. The extensive line includes plates, bowls, mugs and serving pieces (such as pitchers and butter dishes), as well as bakeware. In turquoise, for example, there are 72 pieces available.

$139.99 for a 12-piece dinnerware set. Available at fiestafactorydirect.com.

Grilling sauce. (Courtesy of Multimedia Publishing)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Grilling sauce

About 10 years ago, North Carolina native Bobby Collins, who moved to West Virginia in 1999, got into barbecue competitions and soon decided to start selling his prize-winning barbecue sauce as Tarbilly’s Grillin’ Sauce and Rub. His tomato-based Competition Sweet sauce has sweetness from cane sugar, brown sugar and molasses, as well as the bite of black pepper at the finish. There are six varieties overall, including blueberry smoke, made with large, sweet West Virginia blueray blueberries. Since the sauces are sweet, they’re just right for brushing on as your meat finishes grilling.

$10.99 per 12-ounce bottle. Available at mulberrylanewv.com/shop-on-line. Information: tarbillysbbq.com

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

