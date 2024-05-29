Stock Up: 3 things to enjoy from West Virginia

$10 to $20 per three-pack of 16-ounce jars of peppers or sauce. $33 per box of six jars of peppers and sauce. oliveriopeppers.us

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Dinnerware

Fiesta Tableware of Newell, West Virginia, introduced its line of art deco dinnerware in 1936. It became an instant classic for its concentric circles, bright colors and sturdy construction. Through the years, the dinnerware has been produced in 56 different colors, with 13 available now, including the newest color: sky. The extensive line includes plates, bowls, mugs and serving pieces (such as pitchers and butter dishes), as well as bakeware. In turquoise, for example, there are 72 pieces available.

$139.99 for a 12-piece dinnerware set. Available at fiestafactorydirect.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Grilling sauce

About 10 years ago, North Carolina native Bobby Collins, who moved to West Virginia in 1999, got into barbecue competitions and soon decided to start selling his prize-winning barbecue sauce as Tarbilly’s Grillin’ Sauce and Rub. His tomato-based Competition Sweet sauce has sweetness from cane sugar, brown sugar and molasses, as well as the bite of black pepper at the finish. There are six varieties overall, including blueberry smoke, made with large, sweet West Virginia blueray blueberries. Since the sauces are sweet, they’re just right for brushing on as your meat finishes grilling.

$10.99 per 12-ounce bottle. Available at mulberrylanewv.com/shop-on-line. Information: tarbillysbbq.com

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.