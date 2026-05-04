Smart technique makes carne asada an easy weeknight taco filling

Take a look at any taco or burrito menu, and you’ll see carne asada. In the United States, carne asada typically refers to grilled steak seasoned with Mexican-inspired flavors. It is usually made with thin, lean steaks like skirt or flank. (In this recipe, we’re using easy-to-find flank steak.)
And unlike other more labor-intensive taco fillings like carnitas or al pastor, carne asada is quick-cooking and easy to make. The biggest trick is getting the seasoning right with a short ingredient list.
How to season carne asada with a single spice blend
Instead of pulling out an array of spices, use a spice blend for the simplest carne asada. Taco seasoning combines ingredients like chili powder, garlic powder, cumin and oregano — along with a decent amount of salt — to bring mild heat and complexity to the steak. Rubbing the steak with oil in addition to the spice blend ensures the spices stay put when grilling.
The only hiccup with using taco seasoning to coat your steak is that the flavor doesn’t penetrate the interior of the meat. To make sure the steak is flavorful all the way through, slice it into bite-sized pieces after cooking, then season lightly with additional salt. A quick toss in any juices remaining on the cutting board coats each piece in the flavorful mixture.
Two ways to grill carne asada
You can choose to grill carne asada inside or out. A gas grill is essential for quick outdoor cooking — if all you have is charcoal, you’ll want to prepare the carne asada indoors to finish the recipe in 30 minutes.
On a gas grill, cook the steak over high heat, leaving one section of the grill turned off. If there are any flare-ups, move the steak to the cool side until the flames subside. Inside, cook the steak on a grill pan over medium-high heat. (If you don’t have a grill pan, you can use a cast iron skillet, but you won’t see any grill marks.) Either way, flip the steak every minute to ensure it cooks evenly from edge to center. Depending on thickness, grilling will take between 7 and 10 minutes. Let the steak rest while you prepare the tortillas.
Getting tortillas charred and tender takes two steps
Once your grill or grill pan is hot, it’s a no-brainer to use it to warm tortillas. Any residual spice blend left on the grill will flavor the tortillas, and a bit of char adds complexity. Be sure to take two steps to keep the tortillas pliable. First, char them. Second, wrap them in a clean kitchen towel to let them gently steam. This takes a couple of minutes, but there’s no need to time it. Once the steak is sliced, the tortillas will be ready to go.
Streamlined toppings make for easy tacos
To top the tacos, keep things simple with finely diced red onion (or shallot if you’d prefer to not have any leftovers) and a squeeze of lime. The steak is juicy enough that you don’t need to add a salsa, but any heat-lovers at the table may want a few dashes of hot sauce.
Carne Asada Tacos
To cook inside on a grill pan, follow the recipe as directed using a hot grill pan or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.
- 1 pound flank steak
- 1 tablespoon taco seasoning
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, plus more for greasing grill
- Kosher salt
- 8 (6-inch) flour tortillas
- 1/4 cup finely diced red onion or shallot, for serving
- 1 lime, cut into small wedges, for serving
- Hot sauce (optional), for serving
- Season the steak with the taco seasoning. Rub the seasoned steak with vegetable oil.
- Prepare the outdoor grill: Heat a gas grill to high heat. When the grill is hot, prepare the grates. Dip a paper towel in vegetable oil, then, holding it with long tongs, lightly grease the grill grates.
- Turn off one burner, leaving the remaining burner(s) on high heat. Add the steak, cover the grill and cook, flipping every minute (opening and closing the grill each time), until the interior of the steak registers 125 degrees for medium-rare, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove the steak to a cutting board to rest while cooking the tortillas.
- Reduce the burners to medium heat. Add the tortillas and grill, flipping once, until lightly charred and pliable, about 30 seconds per side. Transfer to a clean kitchen towel, wrap tightly, and let them rest on the counter in their own steam for 2 minutes.
- Slice the steak into bite-sized pieces. Season lightly with salt and toss to coat in the salt and any juices remaining on the cutting board. Serve the steak in the tortillas topped with the onion and a squeeze of lime, with hot sauce on the side if desired.
Serves 4.