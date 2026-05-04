Smart technique makes carne asada an easy weeknight taco filling

And unlike other more labor-intensive taco fillings like carnitas or al pastor, carne asada is quick-cooking and easy to make. The biggest trick is getting the seasoning right with a short ingredient list.

Take a look at any taco or burrito menu, and you’ll see carne asada. In the United States, carne asada typically refers to grilled steak seasoned with Mexican-inspired flavors. It is usually made with thin, lean steaks like skirt or flank. (In this recipe, we’re using easy-to-find flank steak.)

How to season carne asada with a single spice blend

Instead of pulling out an array of spices, use a spice blend for the simplest carne asada. Taco seasoning combines ingredients like chili powder, garlic powder, cumin and oregano — along with a decent amount of salt — to bring mild heat and complexity to the steak. Rubbing the steak with oil in addition to the spice blend ensures the spices stay put when grilling.

The only hiccup with using taco seasoning to coat your steak is that the flavor doesn’t penetrate the interior of the meat. To make sure the steak is flavorful all the way through, slice it into bite-sized pieces after cooking, then season lightly with additional salt. A quick toss in any juices remaining on the cutting board coats each piece in the flavorful mixture.

Two ways to grill carne asada

You can choose to grill carne asada inside or out. A gas grill is essential for quick outdoor cooking — if all you have is charcoal, you’ll want to prepare the carne asada indoors to finish the recipe in 30 minutes.

On a gas grill, cook the steak over high heat, leaving one section of the grill turned off. If there are any flare-ups, move the steak to the cool side until the flames subside. Inside, cook the steak on a grill pan over medium-high heat. (If you don’t have a grill pan, you can use a cast iron skillet, but you won’t see any grill marks.) Either way, flip the steak every minute to ensure it cooks evenly from edge to center. Depending on thickness, grilling will take between 7 and 10 minutes. Let the steak rest while you prepare the tortillas.