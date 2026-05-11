Food & Dining Frozen dumplings are the hero in this Chinese chicken salad recipe This hearty dumpling salad uses smart shortcuts to streamline the ingredient list. Chinese Chicken Dumpling Salad. (Aaliyah Man for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/food styling by Kate Williams)

By Kate Williams – For the AJC 1 hour ago Share

Let’s get this out of the way first: Chinese chicken salad is not a Chinese dish. A product of mid-century California cuisine, the crunchy, fruit- and nut-flecked salad draws inspiration from the few Asian ingredients available in the United States around that time — sesame, soy, mandarin oranges, ginger and crispy wontons — and combines them with leafy greens and shredded chicken. When made well, it is quite delicious and satisfying, and a fine base for a twist on dumpling salad, a new category of hearty salads. Dumplings add novelty and heartiness to Chinese chicken salad Hetty McKinnon published a recipe for dumpling salad in her book, “To Asia, with Love” (Prestel, 2021). The recipe was simple: steamed or pan-fried dumplings, salad greens, vegetables and dressing. But it wasn’t until her tomato-and-chili crisp version landed in The New York Times cooking section in 2023 that the dish took off. By the following summer, it (and its variations) were all over TikTok.

Enough recipe developers have fiddled with the concept that it is clear anything can be dumpling salad-ified, including Chinese chicken salad. The tender wrappers and substantial fillings bring heft to a dish that is otherwise heavy on the leafy greens. But turning a dumpling salad into a 5:30 Challenge recipe requires a few shortcuts. How to buy and pan-fry frozen dumplings for Chinese chicken dumpling salad It likely goes without saying that frozen dumplings are the only choice for a weeknight dumpling salad. No homemade pot stickers here. You can find good frozen dumplings at any major grocery store these days, and while the recipe below calls for chicken pot stickers, it’ll work with other fillings if you prefer. Pan-frying dumplings is slightly more complicated than steaming them, but it’s worth it for the crispy browned bottoms. Start with a little oil in a large skillet (nonstick or well-seasoned cast iron both work) and brown the flat parts of the frozen dumplings. (There’s no need to thaw them first.) Once they’re golden, add water, cover the skillet and steam over medium-high heat to cook the dumplings through and get a little more color on their bottoms. If you only have a 10-inch or smaller skillet, cook the dumplings in batches, adding a little extra oil each time. Chopped salad kits are a perfect starting point for quick weeknight dinners To get enough flavors and textures into a shortcut Chinese chicken salad, it’s best to start with a chopped salad kit. These mixes include finely chopped hearty lettuces, vegetables and cabbage, in addition to crunchy mix-ins like nuts and a prepared salad dressing. For this recipe, look for an Asian-style chopped salad that includes a sesame-based dressing. You’ll use all of the salad ingredients, then amp up the included dressing with a few additional ingredients.

How to zhuzh up prepared salad dressing Prepared salad dressings don’t always have the brightest, most exciting flavor, but what they lack in that department, they make up for in emulsifiers. Combine some of the packaged dressing with citrus juice, ginger and sesame oil, and you’ll have a tasty salad dressing that whisks smoothly together without effort. In addition, drizzle in some of the dipping sauce that comes with the dumplings. These sauces usually contain soy sauce, vinegar and sugar, bringing another layer of tangy umami flavor and sweetness to the finished dressing.