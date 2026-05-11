Frozen dumplings are the hero in this Chinese chicken salad recipe

Let’s get this out of the way first: Chinese chicken salad is not a Chinese dish. A product of mid-century California cuisine, the crunchy, fruit- and nut-flecked salad draws inspiration from the few Asian ingredients available in the United States around that time — sesame, soy, mandarin oranges, ginger and crispy wontons — and combines them with leafy greens and shredded chicken. When made well, it is quite delicious and satisfying, and a fine base for a twist on dumpling salad, a new category of hearty salads.
Dumplings add novelty and heartiness to Chinese chicken salad
Hetty McKinnon published a recipe for dumpling salad in her book, “To Asia, with Love” (Prestel, 2021). The recipe was simple: steamed or pan-fried dumplings, salad greens, vegetables and dressing. But it wasn’t until her tomato-and-chili crisp version landed in The New York Times cooking section in 2023 that the dish took off. By the following summer, it (and its variations) were all over TikTok.
Enough recipe developers have fiddled with the concept that it is clear anything can be dumpling salad-ified, including Chinese chicken salad. The tender wrappers and substantial fillings bring heft to a dish that is otherwise heavy on the leafy greens. But turning a dumpling salad into a 5:30 Challenge recipe requires a few shortcuts.
How to buy and pan-fry frozen dumplings for Chinese chicken dumpling salad
It likely goes without saying that frozen dumplings are the only choice for a weeknight dumpling salad. No homemade pot stickers here. You can find good frozen dumplings at any major grocery store these days, and while the recipe below calls for chicken pot stickers, it’ll work with other fillings if you prefer.
Pan-frying dumplings is slightly more complicated than steaming them, but it’s worth it for the crispy browned bottoms. Start with a little oil in a large skillet (nonstick or well-seasoned cast iron both work) and brown the flat parts of the frozen dumplings. (There’s no need to thaw them first.) Once they’re golden, add water, cover the skillet and steam over medium-high heat to cook the dumplings through and get a little more color on their bottoms. If you only have a 10-inch or smaller skillet, cook the dumplings in batches, adding a little extra oil each time.
Chopped salad kits are a perfect starting point for quick weeknight dinners
To get enough flavors and textures into a shortcut Chinese chicken salad, it’s best to start with a chopped salad kit. These mixes include finely chopped hearty lettuces, vegetables and cabbage, in addition to crunchy mix-ins like nuts and a prepared salad dressing. For this recipe, look for an Asian-style chopped salad that includes a sesame-based dressing. You’ll use all of the salad ingredients, then amp up the included dressing with a few additional ingredients.
How to zhuzh up prepared salad dressing
Prepared salad dressings don’t always have the brightest, most exciting flavor, but what they lack in that department, they make up for in emulsifiers. Combine some of the packaged dressing with citrus juice, ginger and sesame oil, and you’ll have a tasty salad dressing that whisks smoothly together without effort. In addition, drizzle in some of the dipping sauce that comes with the dumplings. These sauces usually contain soy sauce, vinegar and sugar, bringing another layer of tangy umami flavor and sweetness to the finished dressing.
Mandarin oranges and sesame seeds are essential for Chinese chicken salad flavor
This dish wouldn’t be Chinese chicken salad-inspired without canned mandarin oranges. Pick up a large can of the orange wedges packed in juice (which you’ll use in the salad dressing) for bright citrus notes without an onslaught of sweetness. Toasted sesame seeds bring nuttiness, building on the sesame oil in the dressing.
Chinese Chicken Dumpling Salad
- 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil, divided, plus more to taste
- 1 (24-ounce) bag frozen chicken pot stickers, sauce packet reserved
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 (13- to 16-ounce) bag Asian-style chopped salad kit, such as Fresh Express Asian Chopped Kit
- 1 (15-ounce) can mandarin oranges in juice, drained, both juice and oranges reserved
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
- 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
- Salt, to taste
- In a large (12-inch) nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the frozen potstickers, flat side down. Cook until lightly browned on the bottom, 2 to 4 minutes. Carefully pour the water around the dumplings. Cover and cook, still over medium-high heat, until the water has evaporated and the dumplings are cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer dumplings to a plate.
- In a large bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons of the dumpling sauce, 2 tablespoons of the salad kit dressing, 1 tablespoon mandarin orange juice, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and the ginger. Discard any remaining dumpling sauce, salad kit dressing and mandarin orange juice.
- Add the salad kit and sesame seeds to the bowl and stir until well-coated. Gently fold in the drained oranges and the dumplings. Season to taste with salt and additional sesame oil.
- Serve immediately.
Serves 4.