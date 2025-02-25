Looking for a butcher? Where to go for quality cuts

New butcher shops opening is testimony to an increased appreciation for artisan butchery, as well as locally grown and produced products of all sorts.
If you’re looking for personal service and quality cuts of meat, check out these shops.
METRO ATLANTA BUTCHER SHOPS
- The Municipal Market. 209 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-659-1665, municipalmarketatl.com
- Buckhead Butcher Shop. 3198 Cains Hill Place NW, Atlanta. 404-963-5335, buckheadbutchershop.com
- Evergreen Butcher + Baker. 2011 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-996-2442, evergreenbutcherandbaker.com
- Frazie’s Meat & Market. 2030 Main St. NW, Atlanta. 404-941-9171, fraziesmeatandmarket.com
- Kinship Butcher & Sundry. 1019 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-4374, kinshipbutcheratl.com
- Midtown Butcher Shoppe. 985 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-343-3614, midtownbutcher.com
- Oak Grove Market. 2757 Lavista Road, Decatur. 404-315-9831, oakgrovemarket.com
- Patton’s Meat Market. 3931 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth. 770-495-0077, pattonsmeatmarket.com
- Pine Street Market. 4A Pine St., Avondale Estates. 404-296-9672, pinestreetmarket.com
- Shield’s Meat Market. 1554 N. Decatur Road, Decatur. 404-377-0204
- The Spotted Trotter. 229 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-254-4958, thespottedtrotter.com
- Tucker Meat Market. 2187 Brockett Road, Tucker. 770-939-2959, facebook.com/TuckerMeatMarket
- Vice Kitchen. 6000 Medlock Bridge Parkway, Johns Creek. 470-657-1985, vicekitchen.com
