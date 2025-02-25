Ladies who lunch and the legacy they built

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Swan Coach House Restaurant was born from a vision shared by 12 Atlanta women determined to promote the arts. Originally, the Coach House Restaurant was part of the old Atlanta Art Museum in Midtown, which was demolished in the 1960s to make way for today’s High Museum of Art.

In the mid-60s, these women transformed the historic carriage house of the Edward and Emily Inman estate, designed by Philip Trammell Shutze in 1928, into the beloved institution Atlantans know today. They also created a nonprofit organization, Forward Arts Foundation, to run it and use the restaurant’s profits to support the fine arts in Atlanta.

“In our opinion, timeless elegance is always in style,” says David Armstrong, general manager of the Swan Coach House Restaurant. “Post COVID, however, it seems like nostalgia is also in the air. We see that guests of all ages desire experiences and events that are authentic, timeless, romantic, full of Southern charm and sophistication.”

From the beginning, the menu catered to the refined tastes of “ladies who lunch,” blending Southern tradition with 1960s Junior League cookbook elegance. Dishes like the “Swan Favorite” — a heart-shaped timbale filled with chicken or shrimp salad, served with cheese straws, a garden salad and frozen fruit salad — remain as popular today as they were in 1967. The timbale, a delicate fried cracker cup, is still made fresh in-house with the original heart-shaped iron molds. So popular is the dish that hundreds of timbales are made daily before service starts. The chicken salad is a simple, comforting mix of mayo, celery and a touch of cream.

Chatting with folks waiting for a table, Batey delights in telling guests how the frozen fruit salad was once considered a “dietetic” dish. “Back in the day, ladies thought it was healthy. They’d serve it on a bed of lettuce with mayo on top,” he says with a grin. Today, it’s more nostalgia than diet food, with a rich pineapple custard and extra-butterfat cream base.

The restaurant’s hidden complexities reveal themselves in details like the historic Westinghouse elevator — a wood-paneled relic described by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in the 1960s as “madly Victorian.” Checked for safety weekly, it serves as a whimsical reminder of the building’s heritage. The basement kitchen relies on a dumbwaiter to ferry dishes upstairs, while staff navigate between dining rooms and private event spaces on three levels, inside and outside, that host bustling receptions, bridal showers and charity luncheons.

The Swan Coach House Restaurant’s nonprofit status is key to its identity. Managed by the Forward Arts Foundation and a volunteer board, the restaurant channels its profits into the adjacent art gallery and arts grants — a nod to the organization’s historic ties to the fine arts. Hundreds of exhibitions have taken place here, giving a platform to local artists while preserving the building’s historic charm.

Armstrong, who joined the staff post-COVID, faces the challenge of modernizing the beloved institution without losing sight of tradition. In addition to managing the restaurant business, he has the unique task of keeping the historic structure in good shape — the building’s wood interiors need regular care, there’s beautiful artworks in every room to be kept clean, and the roof demands occasional repairs.

In the kitchen, Armstrong has phased out thaw-and-serve foods, opting for from-scratch preparations. He’s also replaced the generic house red and white wines with a small but respectable wine list, and even added a few light cocktails. “We’re bringing everything back to high quality while keeping it affordable,” he says.

Before stepping into her role at the Swan Coach House Restaurant, Executive Chef Kayla Solomon-Gatti was making her mark at Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, a corporate barbecue chain known for smoked meats and cheese biscuits. The transition from barbecue pits to timbale molds might seem like a culinary about-face, but for Solomon-Gatti, it’s all part of the journey. “I learned how to optimize operations in a busy kitchen at Jim ‘N Nick’s,” she says. “Nothing goes to waste in my kitchen now. Efficiency is key.”

Her pragmatism has been a quiet revolution at the Swan Coach House Restaurant. One of her first innovations involved rethinking maraschino cherry juice — a byproduct of the Frozen Fruit Salad recipe, which calls for the bright red cherries to create a colorful, vintage appeal. Rather than throwing the cherry juice out, she swapped it for grenadine in the Swan House Punch, saving money and enhancing the drink with a richer, more vibrant hue.

“I’m allowed so much creative freedom here,” Solomon-Gatti says. “When I started, I found a binder of hand-typed recipes. We’ve kept the classics but added modern touches.” Her salmon croquette sliders became an instant hit, though not all her ideas have succeeded. “We tried a grilled pork tenderloin with mushroom demi-glace, but the lunch crowd prefers lighter fare,” she admits. Heavier dishes, however, remain popular on the catering menu.

Despite the pressures of running a kitchen in a historic building, Solomon-Gatti is energized by the atmosphere. “Our main dining room serves lunch daily Tuesday through Saturday, while our event spaces are booked evenings and weekends. It’s a unicorn of a restaurant job,” she laughs. Originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana, she’s embraced the challenge of mastering Southern cuisine. “I love making food that feeds the soul. It’s a tradition I’m proud to be part of.”

These traditions stretch across generations. To many, The Swan Coach House Restaurant is more than a restaurant — it’s a place of ritual and memory. Customers drop in weekly just to stock up on the beloved pimento cheese sold by the pint in the ready-to-go fridge. One guest, widowed after decades of lunches here with his spouse, returns on their anniversary for a quiet moment of remembrance at their favorite table. Many who dined here as children now bring their own daughters and granddaughters, keeping the cycle alive. It’s a restaurant where occasions — big and small — are marked with a familiar meal, a crisp white tablecloth and the hum of laughter in the dining room.

Despite new leadership, the Swan Coach House Restaurant remains true to its legacy — an enduring emblem of Atlanta’s tradition, elegance and charm, where generations have gathered and will continue to do so for years to come.

“We are honored to be part of the important milestones in our guests’ lives,” says Armstrong. “Bridal showers, weddings, baby showers, sweet 16 birthday parties, proms and various themed teas. We’re in the sweet spot for all generations.”

IF YOU GO

Swan Coach House Restaurant. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Atlanta History Center, 3130 Slaton Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-261-0636, www.swancoachhouse.com

CLASSIC SWAN COACH HOUSE RECIPES

Bring the taste of Swan Coach House Restaurant home with these three beloved recipes, each with a rich history tied to elegant luncheons, afternoon teas and nostalgic gatherings.

Swan House Punch

1 part pineapple juice

1 part lemonade (prepared from a powdered mix like Country Time)

1 part orange juice

1 part ginger ale

crushed ice

splash of grenadine or maraschino cherry juice

Mix ingredients in a large pitcher or punch bowl. Stir gently to mix. Fill a tall glass with crushed ice. Add a splash of grenadine or maraschino cherry juice to the glass for a layered effect. Slowly pour the punch mixture over the ice. Garnish with orange, lemon and lime slices, plus a maraschino cherry on top.

Optional Variations

Boozy version: Add a splash of rum, bourbon or peach schnapps for an adult twist.

Herbal twist: Garnish with a sprig of mint or basil for a fresh aroma.

Slushy version: Blend with crushed ice for a frozen take on this classic punch.

Swan Coach House Frozen Fruit Salad

1 cup dark sweet cherries, pitted (fresh or frozen)

1 cup pineapple tidbits (fresh, canned or frozen)

1 cup diced peaches (fresh, canned or frozen)

1 cup sliced bananas (fresh)

1 cup halved grapes (red and green, fresh)

1 cup drained maraschino cherries (optional, but adds a pop of color)

1 quart store-bought lemon curd or pineapple curd (flavored yogurt may also be substituted)

1 cup chopped pecans

1 cup heavy whipping cream

In a mixing bowl, whip the heavy cream until soft peaks form. Gently fold in the lemon curd (or pineapple curd/yogurt) until fully incorporated with the whipped cream. Add fruit and nuts. Mix gently to evenly distribute the fruit throughout the mixture. Spoon the mixture into quart-sized freezer containers. Cover and freeze overnight (at least eight hours) until firm. To serve, unmold the frozen salad onto a serving platter. Slice into rings or wedges. When the mold is sliced, the fruit should create a beautiful stained-glass effect within the creamy base.

Chef Kayla’s Salmon Patties

1 lb. fresh salmon

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. lemon pepper

½ tsp. Creole seasoning

olive oil

1 medium onion, finely diced

¼ red bell pepper, diced

¼ green bell pepper, diced

3 tbsp. unsalted butter (1 tbsp. for sautéing veggies, 2 tbsp. for salmon mix)

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 tbsp. mayonnaise (Duke’s preferred)

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup minced fresh parsley

Rub the salmon with olive oil and season with garlic powder, lemon pepper and Creole seasoning. Bake at 375°F (190°C) for 12–15 minutes, or until cooked through. Let cool slightly, then flake with a fork. In a pan, heat 1 tbsp. butter over medium heat. Add diced onion, red bell pepper and green bell pepper. Sauté until softened (about 3–4 minutes), then remove from heat. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flaked salmon, sautéed vegetables, panko breadcrumbs, beaten eggs, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, fresh parsley and the remaining 2 tbsp. of melted butter. Stir until well combined. Shape the mixture into small patties, about 2½ inches in diameter. Heat a pan over medium heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Cook patties for 3–4 minutes per side, or until golden brown and crispy. Serve warm with a side of rémoulade, tartar sauce or a fresh salad. At Swan Coach House Restaurant, they are served as sliders on small buns with sweet stone ground mustard sauce and lightly dressed arugula.