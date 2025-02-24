Alma Cocina

Stretch your legs on a 15-minute walk to this modern Mexican eatery. Take a long lunch and enjoy margaritas, ceviches, tamales and other staples.

11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. 191 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-968-9662, alma-atlanta.com

Baraka Shawarma

For a quick Mediterranean lunch, swing by Baraka Shawarma, less than a 10-minute walk from the cluster of federal buildings. The menu offers gyro and shawarma plates, a falafel wrap, lentil soup, salads, hummus, kebab plates with various proteins and a kofta sandwich. Order your food to-go or snag one of the booths.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. 68 Walton St. NW, Atlanta. 404-230-9232, barakashawarmaatl.com

Credit: Photo Credit: Madelynne Boykin Credit: Photo Credit: Madelynne Boykin

Binky’s Eatery

Eat like a celebrity at chef-to-the-stars Bryant Williams’ soul food restaurant. At this takeout-only eatery, diners will find turkey legs, oxtails and salmon, plus side items like mac and cheese, smoked turkey collard greens and candied yams. Treat yourself to red velvet cake and banana pudding for dessert. And keep an eye out for Williams’ new brunch eatery, Betty Sue’s, set to open next door to Binky’s in March.

Noon-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. 20 Broad St. SW, Atlanta. 404-963-5704, instagram.com/binkysatl

Glenn’s Kitchen

When the boss is paying, head over to the Glenn Hotel for lunch at this eatery serving American comfort food and cocktails. Expect menu items like sandwiches, salads and mains like vegetable bolognese, shrimp and grits, salmon and roasted chicken.

6 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 110 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-469-0700, glennskitchenatl.com

Hudson Grille

Less than 10 minutes away from the Five Points Marta station is this sports bar. It has an expansive menu with nachos, tacos, salads, wings, steak, hot dogs, burgers and Philly cheesesteaks.

11 a.m.-midnight daily. 120 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-221-0102, hudsongrille.com

Mr. Fries Man

Build your own loaded fries or choose from prepared options like barbecue bacon ranch chicken, honey garlic shrimp and steak and lemon garlic crab and shrimp. After lunch, you may need to grab a quick cubicle nap.

10 a.m.-5 a.m. daily. 30 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta. 404-254-4381, mrfriesman.com/location/atlanta

NaanStop

Visit this Chipotle-esque Indian restaurant for rice bowls, naan wraps and salads. Protein options include chicken tikka masala, chola, paneer tikka masala, kofta, lamb, Punjabi dal and gobi.

10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 64 Broad St. NW, Atlanta. 678-861-6226, naanstop.com

Smokey Stallion

Make this barbecue restaurant from NFL star Cam Newton and his brother C.J. a hump day reward with a menu of smoked meats like turkey legs, brisket, pork and chicken as well as a variety of sides.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. 309 Nelson St. SW, Atlanta. 404-254-1012, smokeystallionbbq.com

Credit: Courtesy of Gloria McDuff Credit: Courtesy of Gloria McDuff

Spiller Park

Popular Atlanta coffee shop Spiller Park is only a few steps away from the federal offices. Owner Dale Donchey has turned the space into a cozy coffee retreat with white, burgundy and green tiled floors, indoor and outdoor seating and a menu of espresso drinks, teas, seasonal specials and some food offerings that make for a light lunch or a mid-morning snack.

7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. 233 Mitchell St. SW, Atlanta. 404-395-1201, spillerpark.com

Strike Out Wingz

Grab some chicken wings to share and add a side of fries, okra, cole slaw or mac and cheese for a filling lunch. Save some money with 69-cent wings every Tuesday.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday. 60 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-673-1040, strikeoutwingz.com/locations

The Hub at Peachtree Center

Walk a little further for a plethora of dining options at this food court including Cafe Momo, Roman Delight Pizza, Noodle Cafe, Bistro 7, Aviva by Kameel Mediterranean and more.

225 Peachtree St. NE, Altanta. peachtreecenter.com

Credit: Angela Hansberger Credit: Angela Hansberger

TydeTate Kitchen

This Thai eatery is practically next door with its location in one of retail storefronts in the renovated Historic Hotel Row. The counter service restaurant features a menu of Thai comfort food like chicken curry puffs, pad thai, tom kha and panang curry along with a full bar.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. 229 Mitchell St. SW, Atlanta. 404-907-4452, tydetatekitchen.com

Credit: Courtesy of Skol Brewing Company Credit: Courtesy of Skol Brewing Company

Skol Brewing

An honorable mention for this new brewpub; while it isn’t open for lunch, it does start pouring brews and serving Minnesota-inspired cuisine at 4 p.m. for those looking to wait out the traffic before heading home.

4-10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, noon-10 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. 155 Carnegie Way NW, Atlanta. 404-522-5522, skolbrew.com

