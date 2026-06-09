New York-based Irish bar opens in Centennial Yards this week

The Irish Exit, a New York-based Irish bar from the team behind Dead Rabbit, is opening in the Centennial Yards development on June 12.
The bar is in the plaza at Centennial Yards with an entrance facing State Farm Arena. It comes from the popular New York hospitality group that founded and operates the Dead Rabbit, a modern pub named the world’s best bar in 2016.
Atlanta will be the Irish Exit’s second location and its first outside New York. Pierce White, a Wexford, Ireland, native and current Atlanta resident, will lead the concept as managing director.
Guests can expect Irish-inspired food offerings like a hot dog with Ballymaloe Irish relish; a ham and cheese toastie; and a late-night Irish staple, the spice bag, which is traditionally a takeout bag filled with fries, chicken, peppers, onions and seasoning.
The Irish Exit, a New York-based Irish bar, will offer a hot dog with Ballymaloe Irish relish. (Courtesy of the Irish Exit)
On the drink menu, there will be pints of Guinness and a selection of other beers, wine and cocktails, including the Dead Rabbit’s popular Irish Coffee, according to a news release.
During its opening, the Irish Exit will challenge guests with its “Split the G, Drink for Free” promotion, where customers can order a pint of Guinness and attempt to take a first continuous sip until the liquid aligns with the middle of the “G” on the Irish Exit’s Guinness pint glass. If they succeed, they get that pint for free.
The Irish Exit, a New York-based Irish bar, will open with a "Split the G" challenge. (Courtesy of the Irish Exit)
The Irish Exit’s 4,735-square-foot space includes an indoor and outdoor layout with a selection of art from Irish and Atlanta-based artists and storytellers, featuring a 45-foot mural by Irish illustrator David McMillan as the centerpiece.
The mural both “traces the story of Atlanta’s culture and history” and represents the culture of Ireland, with the two stories meeting in the center, according to a news release.
A mechanical split-flap display board will serve as the room’s main attraction; the informational display, like those seen in old train stations, is integrated with State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will provide live updates for scores of all the games held there.
“We’re incredibly excited to finally open the doors of the Irish Exit in Atlanta. When we conceived this concept, our goal was to showcase the breadth, depth and modernity of Irish culture across America, and I can think of no better place than Downtown Atlanta, on the historic grounds of Terminus, for our first Irish Exit outside New York,” managing director of the Dead Rabbit Group, Jack McGarry, said in a prepared statement.
The Dead Rabbit, which is named for an Irish gang active in the 1800s, was founded by McGarry and Sean Muldoon in 2013 in New York City, where it has earned eight Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards, including Best New Cocktail Bar and World’s Best Bar. In 2023, the hospitality group opened the Irish Exit in Penn Station.
Olivia Wakim is a reporter on the lifestyle team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
Olivia Wakim is a reporter on the lifestyle team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.