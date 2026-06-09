Exclusive New York-based Irish bar opens in Centennial Yards this week ‘Split the G’ and enjoy an Irish ‘spice bag’ at Irish Exit once it opens in downtown Atlanta on June 12. The Irish Exit, a New York City-based bar, is opening in Centennial Yards this week. (Courtesy of the Irish Exit)

By Olivia Wakim 1 hour ago Share

The Irish Exit, a New York-based Irish bar from the team behind Dead Rabbit, is opening in the Centennial Yards development on June 12. The bar is in the plaza at Centennial Yards with an entrance facing State Farm Arena. It comes from the popular New York hospitality group that founded and operates the Dead Rabbit, a modern pub named the world’s best bar in 2016.

Atlanta will be the Irish Exit’s second location and its first outside New York. Pierce White, a Wexford, Ireland, native and current Atlanta resident, will lead the concept as managing director. Guests can expect Irish-inspired food offerings like a hot dog with Ballymaloe Irish relish; a ham and cheese toastie; and a late-night Irish staple, the spice bag, which is traditionally a takeout bag filled with fries, chicken, peppers, onions and seasoning. The Irish Exit, a New York-based Irish bar, will offer a hot dog with Ballymaloe Irish relish. (Courtesy of the Irish Exit) On the drink menu, there will be pints of Guinness and a selection of other beers, wine and cocktails, including the Dead Rabbit’s popular Irish Coffee, according to a news release.

During its opening, the Irish Exit will challenge guests with its “Split the G, Drink for Free” promotion, where customers can order a pint of Guinness and attempt to take a first continuous sip until the liquid aligns with the middle of the “G” on the Irish Exit’s Guinness pint glass. If they succeed, they get that pint for free.