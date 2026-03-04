Business Planetarium-like sports and entertainment venue sets Atlanta opening date Cosm to open June 10, providing a large entertainment option at Centennial Yards close to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Founded by a planetarium technology company, Cosm is an entertainment concept that operates locations in Los Angeles and Dallas, with its third location set to open in downtown Atlanta. (Courtesy Cosm)

A large new entertainment venue is set to open this summer in downtown Atlanta, and its timing couldn’t be better. Cosm, a 70,000-square-foot dome that uses the same technology as planetariums to broadcasts sports, movies and events, announced Wednesday it will open its Atlanta location June 10 — five days before the city will host its first of eight World Cup matches.

The venue is a centerpiece of Centennial Yards’ entertainment district, a massive redevelopment in the shadow of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. The $5 billion project is remaking the Gulch, a 50-acre tangle of rail lines and parking lots, into one of the Southeast’s largest mixed-use districts — an effort often compared to creating a “minicity” within downtown Atlanta. Aerial photograph shows constructions of Centennial Yards, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) “The A is rising,” Jeb Terry, Cosm’s president and CEO, said in May 2025 when the Atlanta venue started construction. “There’s so much energy and excitement around this district and development, it’s tangible. You feel it.” RELATED What is Cosm, the planetarium-sized experience coming to Centennial Yards? The Cosm in Atlanta will be the company’s third, joining locations in Los Angeles and Dallas. Its main attraction is an 87-foot diameter LED dome that projects sports on a cosmic scale.

The Los Angeles location also features seven bars, an on-site kitchen, a rooftop patio and several lounges and viewing halls that boast their own fleet of screens. Employees also periodically visit seats to take drink and food orders.

The Atlanta location will have some city-specific offerings, like sweet tea and lemon pepper wings, Terry promised during the May ceremony. In an interview, he declined to disclose the estimated cost of the venue’s construction but said once it’s complete, the company will hire hundreds. Brian McGowan, CEO of Centennial Yards, previously said Cosm was the first big lease signed in the district, which made it “a lot easier to sell for other potential users after we had this lease signed.” Founded by a planetarium technology company, Cosm is an entertainment concept that operates locations in Los Angeles and Dallas, with its third location set to open in downtown Atlanta. (Courtesy of Cosm) Centennial Yards is being developed by Los Angeles-based CIM Group. It received city approval in 2018 to start delivering its vision, which is slated to include thousands of apartments, office towers, restaurants, retail, new streets and various attractions. City leaders also approved a $1.9 billion taxpayer-backed incentive package for the project, the largest of its kind in Atlanta history.