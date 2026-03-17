Umi announces second location opening in New York City

Umi, Buckhead’s perpetually packed sushi hotspot, will open a second location in New York City later this year.
The new restaurant is expected to debut this fall at 63 Madison Ave. in Manhattan, according to a news release. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will feature a main dining room, sushi bar, private dining and an omakase counter.
Umi offers a chef selection of assorted nigiri. (Courtesy of Lara Kastner)
“We’re humbled to plant roots steps from Madison Square Park alongside some of the city’s most forward-thinking and admired restaurants and hotels like Eleven Madison Park and The Ned Nomad,” Farshid Arshid, an owner of Umi, said in a press statement. “After 12 years in Atlanta, New York feels like a natural evolution — UMI was always envisioned as a gathering place for the creative community across art, music, fashion and film, and there is no greater crossroads of culture and creative energy than this city.”
Arshid and co-owner Charlie Hendon told Eater New York that they believe Umi will fit into a space left behind as sushi restaurants have shifted toward omakase service, the high-priced, chef’s tasting menu style that has proliferated in both Atlanta and New York.
Butter poached lobster is on the menu at Umi. (Courtesy of Lara Kastner)
Umi, which was named one of Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year, offers a broad selection of sushi and cooked items. The model is comparable to that of the wildly influential Nobu, which has grown into a global chain of restaurants and hotels.
In Atlanta, Umi does offer an omakase service labeled M @ Umi. The group also operates Himitsu, the speakeasy-style cocktail bar next door to Umi.
When Umi opened in 2013, the kitchen was helmed by Fuyuhiko Ito, who left after a decade to open a trio of new restaurants in Midtown: rooftop cocktail bar Celestia, omakase counter Ishin by Ito and the forthcoming sushi restaurant Sozou.
Chef Kazuo Yoshida overseas the sushi program at Umi in Buckhead. (Courtesy of Lara Kastner)
The culinary team behind Umi now consists of co-executive chefs Todd Dae Kulper and Kazuo Yoshida, who oversees the sushi program. Yoshida first began working in sushi restaurants in the U.S. when he moved to New York from Nagasaki in 1992. He relocated to Atlanta in 2025 to take charge of M @ Umi.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.