Food & Dining Umi announces second location opening in New York City After 12 years in Atlanta, New York feels like a natural evolution,’ says Umi owner Farshid Arshid. A dessert dish from M @ Umi, the omakase service from Umi. The Buckhead mainstay is opening a location in the Flatiron-Nomad corridor of Manhattan. (Courtesy of Lara Kastner)

Umi, Buckhead’s perpetually packed sushi hotspot, will open a second location in New York City later this year. The new restaurant is expected to debut this fall at 63 Madison Ave. in Manhattan, according to a news release. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will feature a main dining room, sushi bar, private dining and an omakase counter.

Umi offers a chef selection of assorted nigiri. (Courtesy of Lara Kastner) “We’re humbled to plant roots steps from Madison Square Park alongside some of the city’s most forward-thinking and admired restaurants and hotels like Eleven Madison Park and The Ned Nomad,” Farshid Arshid, an owner of Umi, said in a press statement. “After 12 years in Atlanta, New York feels like a natural evolution — UMI was always envisioned as a gathering place for the creative community across art, music, fashion and film, and there is no greater crossroads of culture and creative energy than this city.” Arshid and co-owner Charlie Hendon told Eater New York that they believe Umi will fit into a space left behind as sushi restaurants have shifted toward omakase service, the high-priced, chef’s tasting menu style that has proliferated in both Atlanta and New York. Butter poached lobster is on the menu at Umi. (Courtesy of Lara Kastner)