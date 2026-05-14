Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Ted Turner put his money where his heart was I look at the life of Ted Turner and marvel at his philanthropy, his concern for the environment, his efforts to preserve nature and his desire to put an end to some of the evils of nuclear proliferation.

And then I wonder: Where are today’s billionaires? Where are the CEOs of META, Google, Apple and all of the other businesses that have a stranglehold on our daily lives? What are they doing to improve life for others? I see very little except that they embrace a “get all I can for me and the hell with everybody else” attitude of the current administration. Will any of those men be remembered for what they did for humanity? BRUCE GARNER, ATLANTA Working for Turner’s Braves was plum job

I thoroughly enjoyed Tim Tucker’s article about Ted Turner (“Ted Turner’s passion, vision for Braves helped turn them into ‘America’s Team,’” May 7). The night that Ted took the microphone from the late, great Braves announcer, Marshall Mann, and announced that all the fans there would receive a free ticket for the next night, I was sitting two seats down from him.

I worked in the press box for the Braves during their 1979 and 1980 seasons. This is one of my favorite stories about my time with the organization that I have told time and time again! There were so few people in the stands that night that we could just about count them from where we were. Between Ted’s antics and Bob Hope’s crazy promotions, it was the best summer job that a Georgia Tech coed could hope for! LISA ROMAINE, WOODSTOCK Environmental-friendly EV is responsible choice With gas prices high, many people are considering switching to an electric vehicle. I’m no expert, but after owning one for over three years, here’s my take thus far.