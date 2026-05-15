Opinion To 2026 graduates, heed 6 lessons from Georgia politics to guide your way Sen. Johnny Isakson inspired this speech, which this AJC political reporter and UGA alum built upon. AJC chief political reporter Greg Bluestein delivers the convocation address at the University of Georgia's School of Public and International Affairs on May 8, 2026. (Justin Evans for the AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 29 minutes ago Share

Editor’s note: On May 8, AJC chief political reporter Greg Bluestein delivered the convocation address for University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. Below, you’ll find his remarks, which are of benefit to college graduates across Georgia and beyond. Good afternoon, graduates, colleagues, faculty, families, friends — and above all, future friends.

It is a profound honor to stand before the graduates of the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia. Today is one of those rare days when the room holds two things at once: pride and possibility. Pride in what has been earned. Possibility in what comes next. And as I thought about what to say to you today, I kept coming back to a speech delivered here at the university that has stayed with me for years.

Former Georgia U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson stood on this campus and delivered a valedictory speech that offered what he called his six silent secrets:

Keep Learning.

Respect the people around you.

Remain faithful to ethical standards.

Lead with love.

Stay grounded in faith.

Keep dreaming. They were simple, humble words. But they stayed with me. Because Johnny understood something essential about leadership and life. The most important values are often not the loudest ones. They are the ones that guide you when no one is watching. So today, I want to begin where the late senator began. And then I want to offer six lessons of my own after decades of chronicling the people and the personalities who have shaped our state and our country. Not as replacements, but as companions for the world you are stepping into.

Because if Johnny gave a timeless compass, perhaps what I can offer to you this afternoon is a modern map. 1. Learn U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson speaks to the congregation at the Ebenezer Baptist Church on Dec. 8, 2019. (Steve Schaffer/AJC) Johnny’s first lesson was simple: Never stop learning. After all, if commencement were an end, it would be called that. Not a new beginning. That line has always stayed with me. Because learning is not ultimately about diplomas or degrees, important as they are. It is about humility. And the deeper I dig into politics and policy, the more I am reminded that the people who truly grow and shape our state, our country, our world, are not the ones with the most answers.

They are the ones most willing to keep asking better questions. The moment you think you know everything is the moment you stop seeing clearly. So here is my amendment: Don’t pretend to have all the answers. In today’s world, there is enormous pressure to sound certain.

To be immediate. To be definitive. To react fastest. To have the hottest hot take. If you listen closely, somewhere right now, someone is posting a 14-part thread explaining exactly what today means for the 2032 presidential election. But that sort of confidence is often overrated. Curiosity is more valuable. The strongest people in public life are not those who always speak first. They are the ones who listen long enough to learn what they do not yet know. 2. Respect Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson acknowledges applause as he is honored in the joint session. (Bob Andres/AJC 2021) Johnny’s second lesson was respect.

Life is relationships, he said. And relationships are about respect. He was exactly right. Especially here. Because one of the extraordinary things about this place is how the people in these seats wind up shaping the world. The legendary dean of Georgia politics, Professor Charles Bullock, is here today. And in his classroom 20-something years ago, I sat among people who now help forge state and national politics every single day. Behind me sat Chuck Efstration, now the House Majority Leader. A few rows down from me was Charlie Bailey, then chair of the College Democrats and now chair of the state party. I covered student leaders here who are now at the center of Georgia’s civic and political life. And I chronicled politicians on this campus who went on to shape our country’s agenda.

The first campaign I ever covered was a young owner of a construction firm waging an uphill battle for a state Senate seat. His name was Brian Kemp. Which is my gentle reminder to be nice to the person sitting next to you. The lesson is not merely that this room — this magical place — is filled with future power. It is that today’s classmates become tomorrow’s allies and compatriots, all working to shape Georgia, even if they deeply disagree about how to do it.

So my addition to Johnny’s lesson is this: Treat the relationships you build here like the foundation they are. Because they are. The person beside you today may one day be your seat mate at the state Legislature, your chief of staff — or knowing SPIA, your future governor or president. And you may be theirs. Treat them with respect. Because reputations travel faster than résumés. And so does kindness.

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at the annual Georgia Chamber Eggs & Issues breakfast at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) 3. Ethics Johnny’s third lesson was ethics. The golden rule. Do what you would do if everyone were watching. That line may be more relevant today than ever. Because we live in an era that often rewards the opposite: Performance and showmanship over truth and integrity. So here is my update: Don’t confuse viral with valuable.

This is one I’ve had to learn the hard way. In my line of work, there is constant temptation. The headline that gets the most clicks. The post that drives the most outrage. I’ve definitely felt that pull. Sometimes I’ve given in. But what trends is rarely what endures. A viral moment disappears in hours. Value lasts. Ask yourself: Did this add light, or only heat? Did it move the conversation forward?

Because in public life, attention doesn’t mean impact. And noise should not be confused for meaning. 4. Love Graduates watch as AJC chief political reporter Greg Bluestein delivers the convocation address at the University of Georgia's School of Public and International Affairs on May 8, 2026. (Justin Evans for the AJC) Johnny quoted a friend who said: “Always love people and use things. Don’t ever use people and love things.” That may be the most timeless line of all. And in an age that can reduce people to opposing teams, it feels even more urgent. So here is the lesson I would pair with it:

Don’t lose your humanity in the argument. Too much of modern life rewards tearing things down and not as much about building them up. One of the hardest things to do in public life is to disagree without dehumanizing. Yet that may be the most important skill of all. I’ve seen ferocious political rivals at the Statehouse set aside years of combat, cross old battle lines and greet each other as friends. And because this is Georgia politics, I’ve also documented a literal wrestling match break out under the Gold Dome. The point is not that politics should be tame. It shouldn’t be. Democracy depends on fierce arguments and passionate divides over how we use our resources, power and political capital.